Avaya Announces U.S. Partner of the Year Awards For Enabling Innovation, Cloud Adoption and Customer Success

“We have a deep commitment to our partner ecosystem and their success, and we are pleased to recognize the efforts and achievements of these outstanding partners,” said Frank Ciccone, SVP of North America Sales, Avaya. “We congratulate all of our award-winning partners for their success in enabling the digital transformation of their clients, and we look forward to continued, successful partnerships in driving further engagement with our customers and enabling their journey to the benefits of cloud communications and collaboration.”

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, recognized four U.S. partners for their outstanding collaboration, innovation, and commitment to delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Avaya U.S. Partner of the Year Awards celebrate leaders across eight categories, including an award presented for the primary U.S. Partner of the Year.

More than 4,100 global partners trust Avaya to build their business delivering Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, OneCloud UCaaS and OneCloud CPaaS solutions to address a growing market opportunity. Carefully chosen for their innovation and ingenuity, Avaya partners add exceptional value and expertise to implement complete solutions, helping customers deliver experiences that matter. The following winners are recognized for their outstanding achievements:

VOX Network Solutions

U.S. Partner of the Year

Midmarket Partner of the Year

Vox has been named the U.S. Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year while also taking home the Midmarket Partner of the Year award. VOX focuses on ‘inspiring and enabling people to make a difference in the world’ across six fundamental practices – Consulting, Contact Center, Collaboration, Network, Security and Managed Services. VOX achieved outstanding year over year sales while successfully launching the Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS calling offer. The VOX Network Solutions team demonstrated leadership with a consistent approach to optimizing business outcomes and delivering value to their clients.

ConvergeOne

Avaya Cloud Office Partner of the Year

Avaya OneCloud Services Partner of the Year

Avaya OneCloud Public Cloud Partner of the Year

Avaya OneCloud Subscription Partner of the Year

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led, cloud solution provider that utilizes intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers to develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and midmarket customers trust ConvergeOne with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. ConvergeOne investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies.