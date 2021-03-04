Sokoman Acquires District-Scale Property in NW Newfoundland Fleur de Lys Project Targets Dalradian-Style Orogenic Gold
Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (the “Company” or “Sokoman”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through staking and option agreements, a total of 1,891 claims (47,275 hectares), the Fleur de Lys Project, on the Baie Verte Peninsula of northwestern Newfoundland.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005295/en/
Fleur de Lys Project (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fleur de Lys Project Highlights:
- Geological equivalent to the Dalradian belt in the Northern UK Caledonides (host to 6 million oz* Curraghinalt Deposit)
- 2019/20 Sokoman tills returned up to 122 gold grains with more than 35% pristine
- Unexplained gold anomalies in government collected lake sediments and tills
- 98% of property is 100% owned with no royalties or required payments
- Historic exploration:
- limited - virtually none since late 1990s
- only 1 drill hole for gold
- gold in bedrock values from 3.3 to 25.5 g/t gold** - not drilled
- Adjacent to all of Newfoundland’s current gold production
- Recent Federal/Provincial mapping and airborne geophysics, incorporated in a recently released digital geoscience atlas of the Baie Verte Peninsula
- Excellent infrastructure including ready access via hundreds of kilometres of paved secondary highways and forest-access roads
- Mining-friendly jurisdiction – in top-ten of Fraser Institutes (2020) global mining jurisdictions
Tim Froude, President & CEO of Sokoman, says: “The staking of the Fleur de Lys project is the result of two years of research and recce exploration. This exciting project will not distract us from our flagship Moosehead Project but will become a great addition to our portfolio. We are excited and proud to have seized the opportunity to acquire, largely for staking costs only, a district-scale project in one of the hottest gold exploration jurisdictions in the world. Historic exploration has been minimal with only 1 recorded drill hole testing for gold on the 475 sq. km property. An analogous geological setting, at multiple levels, to a multi-million-ounce gold deposit in the UK (Curraghinalt); anomalous gold in government lake-sediment and till geochemical surveys; gold in till samples taken by Sokoman with many pristine gold grains indicating closeness to source; and rock samples with significant gold values - all of this is found on our new Fleur de Lys property.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare