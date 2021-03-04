Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has submitted an initial application to list its Common Shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market (the " Nasdaq "), with the view of increasing access to U.S. capital markets and enhancing overall shareholder value.

Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) announces that, the Company, following a determination of its Board of Directors in accordance with the parameters authorized by the Company’s shareholders at the Special Meeting of Shareholders held on March 1, 2021 (the “ Meeting ”), has filed articles of amendment implementing a consolidation of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares ") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the " Consolidation "). The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “ TSX ”) on a post-consolidation basis at the open of trading on March 8, 2021.

Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Largo, stated: “We are very excited about the prospect of listing on the Nasdaq and the Company’s share consolidation was a crucial step in achieving this. We believe a U.S. listing will benefit our business and shareholders as we seek to further execute on strategically developing our U.S.-based Largo Clean Energy division into an industry-leading, vertically integrated vanadium redox flow battery business.”

Share Consolidation Details

In connection with the Consolidation, no fractional Common Shares will be issued, and no cash will be paid in lieu of fractional post-consolidation Common Shares. The number of post-consolidation Common Shares to be received by a shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share. The Company's outstanding options and warrants will also be adjusted on the same basis (1 for 10) as the Common Shares, with proportionate adjustments being made to exercise prices.

A letter of transmittal has been mailed to registered shareholders advising that: (i) the Consolidation has taken effect; and (ii) shareholders should surrender their existing share certificates (representing pre-consolidation Common Shares) for replacement share certificates (representing post-consolidation Common Shares). Until surrendered, each existing share certificate will be deemed, for all purposes, to represent the number of Common Shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Copies of the letter of transmittal may be obtained from TSX Trust Company, the registrar and transfer agent of the Company, by mail, hand or courier at 100 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301, Toronto, ON M5H 4H1, Attn: Corporate Actions. Any questions should be directed to TSX Trust Company at +1-866-600-5869 (toll free) or +1-416-342-1091 or by e-mail to TMXEInvestorServices@tmx.com.