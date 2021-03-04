KKR to Acquire Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC)

Integrated Specialty Coverages (“ISC” or the “Company”), a leading, multi-line insurance distributor that builds end-to-end insurance products utilizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) engineering and data analytics, today announced that leading global investment firm KKR will be acquiring a majority interest in the Company. Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma private equity business, is selling its majority position and will continue to hold a stake in the Company as a minority shareholder. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017 by insurance veteran Matt Grossberg, ISC connects a growing network of insurance markets and retail/wholesale distribution channels through sophisticated artificial intelligence, proprietary technology and data analytics to deliver customized insurance programs for agents, brokers, carriers and reinsurers. In 2018, the Company partnered with Sightway Capital to further scale its technology platform and expand its suite of end-to-end insurance products. ISC currently writes approximately $300 million of specialty premium annually across a growing number of industries, including Property, Construction, Transportation, and Hospitality (Bars & Taverns).

Over the past four years, the Company has grown its platform through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with over 5,000 insurance agencies and brokers. With plans to leverage KKR’s deep experience in the insurance sector as well as its global network and resources, ISC will continue to strengthen its presence within its core lines of business while expanding its platform to new markets. Mr. Grossberg will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer and the ISC management team will also remain in place.

“The insurance model is expanding and evolving. Speed, flexibility and technology are rapidly becoming ‘must-have’ capabilities. ISC combines those attributes with the tried-and-true traditional areas of focus such as personal relationships, solid underwriting and loyal dedication to our partners. Our team is glad to be a contributor to the ongoing technology evolution in the insurance industry and is proud of the success our platform and our industry partners have experienced,” commented Mr. Grossberg. “We are thankful for the close partnership with Sightway Capital and look forward to our next phase of growth with KKR as we continue to build great insurance products and bring our technology to bear across new verticals.”