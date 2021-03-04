Shift4 Payments Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, has posted its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results as part of its 4Q 2020 shareholder letter under the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx .

Management will host a conference call today, March 4, 2021, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results. Due to high call volumes, we urge interested parties to join the live webcast of the event through Shift4 Payments’ website at https://investors.shift4.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

To register for the live teleconference, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

About Shift4 Payments, Inc.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005389/en/