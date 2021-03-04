Ciena Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

"We delivered solid revenue and profitability in the first fiscal quarter in the face of continued challenging market conditions and a dynamic industry environment," said Gary Smith, president and CEO of Ciena. "Our strong market position has enabled us to start the year largely as expected, and we are leveraging our innovation leadership and competitive advantage to deliver on our long-term growth opportunities."

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 30, 2021.

For the fiscal first quarter 2021, Ciena reported revenue of $757.1 million as compared to $832.9 million for the fiscal first quarter 2020.

Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2021 was $55.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $62.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2020.

Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal first quarter 2021 was $81.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $81.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2020.

Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Performance Summary

The tables below (in millions, except percentage data) provide comparisons of certain quarterly results to the prior year. Appendices A and B set forth reconciliations between the GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) measures contained in this release.

GAAP Results Q1 Q1 FY 2021 FY 2020 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 757.1 $ 832.9 (9.1 )% Gross margin 47.3 % 44.5 % 2.8 % Operating expense $ 282.1 $ 292.6 (3.6 )% Operating margin 10.0 % 9.4 % 0.6 % Non-GAAP Results Q1 Q1 FY 2021 FY 2020 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 757.1 $ 832.9 (9.1 )% Adj. gross margin 48.0 % 45.1 % 2.9 % Adj. operating expense $ 253.0 $ 266.4 (5.0 )% Adj. operating margin 14.6 % 13.1 % 1.5 % Adj. EBITDA $ 133.8 $ 135.3 (1.1 )% * Denotes % change, or in the case of margin, absolute change

Revenue by Segment Q1 FY 2021 Q1 FY 2020 Revenue %** Revenue %** Networking Platforms Converged Packet Optical $ 512.3 67.7 $ 591.5 71.0 Routing and Switching (1) 64.3 8.5 67.5 8.1 Total Networking Platforms 576.6 76.2 659.0 79.1 Platform Software and Services 49.9 6.6 51.9 6.2 Blue Planet Automation Software and Services 16.9 2.2 15.5 1.9 Global Services Maintenance Support and Training 67.6 8.9 61.8 7.4 Installation and Deployment 39.6 5.2 34.9 4.2 Consulting and Network Design 6.5 0.9 9.8 1.2 Total Global Services 113.7 15.0 106.5 12.8 Total $ 757.1 100.0 $ 832.9 100.0

** Denotes % of total revenue (1) Ciena renamed its former “Packet Networking” product line as “Routing and Switching” effective as of the beginning of fiscal 2021. This change, affecting only the presentation of such information, was made on a prospective basis and does not impact comparability of previous financial results or the composition of this product category.

Additional Performance Metrics for Fiscal First Quarter 2021

Revenue by Geographic Region Q1 FY 2021 Q1 FY 2020 Revenue % ** Revenue % ** Americas $ 496.6 65.6 $ 574.0 68.9 Europe, Middle East and Africa 155.4 20.5 130.0 15.6 Asia Pacific 105.1 13.9 128.9 15.5 Total $ 757.1 100.0 $ 832.9 100.0 ** Denotes % of total revenue

No customer represented more than 10% of revenue for the fiscal quarter

Cash and investments totaled $1.3 billion

Cash flow used in operations totaled $7.3 million

Average days' sales outstanding (DSOs) were 93

Accounts receivable, net balance was $700.0 million

Unbilled contract asset, net balance was $85.5 million

Inventories totaled $389.7 million, including: Raw materials: $123.4 million Work in process: $11.4 million Finished goods: $257.0 million Deferred cost of sales: $38.9 million Reserve for excess and obsolescence: $(41.0) million

Product inventory turns were 3.2

Headcount totaled 7,042

Supplemental Materials and Live Web Broadcast of Unaudited Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results

Today, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in conjunction with this announcement, Ciena has posted to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website an accompanying investor presentation for its unaudited fiscal first quarter 2021 results.

Ciena's management will also host a discussion today with investors and financial analysts that will include the Company's outlook. The live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern will be accessible via www.ciena.com. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available shortly following its conclusion on the Investor Relations page of Ciena's website.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended January 30, February 1, 2021 2020 Revenue: Products $ 597,220 $ 687,215 Services 159,910 145,697 Total revenue 757,130 832,912 Cost of goods sold: Products 315,098 389,013 Services 84,141 73,364 Total cost of goods sold 399,239 462,377 Gross profit 357,891 370,535 Operating expenses: Research and development 132,741 130,900 Selling and marketing 97,278 107,066 General and administrative 39,993 42,468 Amortization of intangible assets 5,910 5,853 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 5,867 4,472 Acquisition and integration costs 307 1,819 Total operating expenses 282,096 292,578 Income from operations 75,795 77,957 Interest and other income (loss), net (1,121 ) 3,646 Interest expense (7,360 ) (8,815 ) Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt — (646 ) Income before income taxes 67,314 72,142 Provision for income taxes 11,966 9,814 Net income $ 55,348 $ 62,328 Net Income per Common Share Basic net income per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.40 Diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.35 $ 0.40 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 155,174 154,334 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1 156,583 155,738

1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per common share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 includes 1.4 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards. Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per common share for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 includes 1.4 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) January 30,

2021 October 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,029,237 $ 1,088,624 Short-term investments 151,434 150,667 Accounts receivable, net 700,025 719,405 Inventories 389,733 344,379 Prepaid expenses and other 326,110 308,084 Total current assets 2,596,539 2,611,159 Long-term investments 102,364 82,226 Equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, net 281,228 272,377 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,244 57,026 Goodwill 311,294 310,847 Other intangible assets, net 91,516 96,647 Deferred tax asset, net 647,232 647,805 Other long-term assets 102,480 102,830 Total assets $ 4,186,897 $ 4,180,917 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 247,241 $ 291,904 Accrued liabilities and other short-term obligations 275,003 334,132 Deferred revenue 136,229 108,700 Operating lease liabilities 19,364 19,035 Current portion of long-term debt 6,930 6,930 Total current liabilities 684,767 760,701 Long-term deferred revenue 54,371 49,663 Other long-term obligations 128,764 123,185 Long-term operating lease liabilities 57,626 61,415 Long-term debt, net 674,856 676,356 Total liabilities $ 1,600,384 $ 1,671,320 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock – par value $0.01; 290,000,000 shares authorized; 155,187,945 and 154,563,005 shares issued and outstanding 1,552 1,546 Additional paid-in capital 6,826,488 6,826,531 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,547 ) (35,358 ) Accumulated deficit (4,229,980 ) (4,283,122 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,586,513 2,509,597 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,186,897 $ 4,180,917

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 30, February 1, 2021 2020 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Net income $ 55,348 $ 62,328 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 23,188 25,782 Share-based compensation costs 18,964 15,602 Amortization of intangible assets 9,642 9,687 Deferred taxes (905 ) 10,788 Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence 5,905 6,699 Provision for warranty 3,239 7,898 Other 4,277 4,540 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 18,862 64,938 Inventories (51,020 ) (4,481 ) Prepaid expenses and other (13,835 ) (29,792 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,103 4,176 Accounts payable, accruals and other obligations (112,170 ) (142,229 ) Deferred revenue 31,917 8,926 Short and long-term operating lease liabilities (4,834 ) (5,098 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (7,319 ) 39,764 Cash flows used in investing activities: Payments for equipment, furniture, fixtures and intellectual property (20,868 ) (26,820 ) Purchase of available for sale securities (71,756 ) (29,733 ) Proceeds from maturities of available for sale securities 51,266 30,000 Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts, net 2,357 (73 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (28,300 ) Proceeds from sale of equity investment 4,678 — Net cash used in investing activities (34,323 ) (54,926 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Payment of long term debt (1,732 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs — (382 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (702 ) (722 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (19,242 ) (12,572 ) Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (12,406 ) (49,203 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 13,447 11,862 Net cash used in financing activities (20,635 ) (51,017 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,879 (643 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (59,398 ) (66,822 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,088,708 904,161 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,029,310 $ 837,339 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 7,566 $ 9,325 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net $ 8,798 $ 8,325 Operating lease payments $ 5,387 $ 5,642 Non-cash investing and financing activities Purchase of equipment in accounts payable $ 5,935 $ 5,905 Repurchase of common stock in accrued liabilities from repurchase program $ 800 $ 1,501 Operating lease right-of-use assets subject to lease liability $ 555 $ 1,157

APPENDIX A - Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non- GAAP) Quarterly Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended January 30, February 1, 2021 2020 Gross Profit Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP gross profit $ 357,891 $ 370,535 Share-based compensation-products 953 671 Share-based compensation-services 1,205 842 Amortization of intangible assets 3,732 3,834 Total adjustments related to gross profit 5,890 5,347 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit $ 363,781 $ 375,882 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit percentage 48.0 % 45.1 % Operating Expense Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP operating expense $ 282,096 $ 292,578 Share-based compensation-research and development 4,794 3,849 Share-based compensation-sales and marketing 5,816 4,613 Share-based compensation-general and administrative 6,358 5,527 Amortization of intangible assets 5,910 5,853 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 5,867 4,472 Acquisition and integration costs 307 1,819 Total adjustments related to operating expense 29,052 26,133 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense $ 253,044 $ 266,445 Income from Operations Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP income from operations $ 75,795 $ 77,957 Total adjustments related to gross profit 5,890 5,347 Total adjustments related to operating expense 29,052 26,133 Total adjustments related to income from operations 34,942 31,480 Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations $ 110,737 $ 109,437 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin percentage 14.6 % 13.1 % Net Income Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP net income $ 55,348 $ 62,328 Exclude GAAP provision for income taxes 11,966 9,814 Income before income taxes 67,314 72,142 Total adjustments related to income from operations 34,942 31,480 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 646 Adjusted income before income taxes 102,256 104,268 Non-GAAP tax provision on adjusted income before income taxes 20,962 22,522 Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income $ 81,294 $ 81,746 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 155,174 154,334 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1 156,583 155,738 Net Income per Common Share GAAP diluted net income per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.40 Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.52

1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per common share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 includes 1.4 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards. Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per common share for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 includes 1.4 million shares underlying certain stock option and restricted stock unit awards.

APPENDIX B - Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended January 30, February 1, 2021 2020 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Net income (GAAP) $ 55,348 $ 62,328 Add: Interest expense 7,360 8,815 Less: Interest and other income (loss), net (1,121 ) 3,646 Add: Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt — 646 Add: Provision for income taxes 11,966 9,814 Add: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 23,188 25,782 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 9,642 9,687 EBITDA $ 108,625 $ 113,426 Add: Share-based compensation cost 18,964 15,602 Add: Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 5,867 4,472 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 307 1,819 Adjusted EBITDA $ 133,763 $ 135,319

The adjusted (non-GAAP) measures above and their reconciliation to Ciena's GAAP results for the periods presented reflect adjustments relating to the following items:

Share-based compensation - a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance.

a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance. Amortization of intangible assets - a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over its expected useful life.

a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over its expected useful life. Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs - costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities and the redesign of business processes.

costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities and the redesign of business processes. Acquisition and integration costs - consist of expenses for financial, legal and accounting advisors, severance and other employee-related costs associated with our acquisitions of DonRiver and Centina, including costs of acquisition compensation associated with a three-year earn-out arrangement related to the DonRiver acquisition in fiscal 2018. Ciena does not believe that these costs are reflective of its ongoing operating expense following its completion of these integration activities.

- consist of expenses for financial, legal and accounting advisors, severance and other employee-related costs associated with our acquisitions of DonRiver and Centina, including costs of acquisition compensation associated with a three-year earn-out arrangement related to the DonRiver acquisition in fiscal 2018. Ciena does not believe that these costs are reflective of its ongoing operating expense following its completion of these integration activities. Non-GAAP tax provision - consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the level of adjusted income before income taxes and utilizes a current, blended U.S. and foreign statutory annual tax rate of 20.5% for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 and 21.6% for the first fiscal quarter of 2020. This rate may be subject to change in the future, including as a result of changes in tax policy or tax strategy.

