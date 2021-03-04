 

BioXcel Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating and financial results.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date/Time: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 8:30 AM Eastern Time
Domestic: 877-407-2985
International: 201-378-4915

The webcast will be accessible* under "Events" on the News & Media page of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Replay
Domestic: 877-660-6853
International: 201-612-7415
Conference ID: 13716684

*Replay available through at least March 25, 2021

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel’s two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Contact Information:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.
www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

Investor Relations:
Mary Coleman
BioXcel Therapeutics, VP of Investment Relations
MColeman@bioxceltherapeutics.com
1.475.238.6837

John Graziano
Solebury Trout
jgraziano@soleburytrout.com
1.646.378.2942

Media:

Julia Deutsch
Solebury Trout
jdeutsch@soleburytrout.com
1.646.378.2967




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioXcel Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
BioXcel Therapeutics Provides Update on its BXCL501 Program for the Acute Treatment of Dementia Related Agitation
01.03.21
BioXcel Therapeutics Appoints June Bray to Board of Directors
25.02.21
BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2 PLACIDITY Trial of BXCL501 for the Treatment of Delirium Related Agitation
23.02.21
BioXcel Therapeutics Appoints Javier Rodriguez as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
12.02.21
BioXcel Therapeutics to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event to Highlight BXCL501 as a Potential Treatment for Agitation and Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms
04.02.21
BioXcel Therapeutics to Present an Update from its Ongoing Trial of BXCL701 in Aggressive Forms of Prostate Cancer at the 2021 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
12
BioXcel Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of IND for Lead Immuno-oncology Candidate