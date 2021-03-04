Aurora Mobile Partners with Segway-Ninebot to Promote Smart Mobility Services for Personal Electric Transportation

SHENZHEN, China, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Segway and Ninebot, Inc. (“Segway-Ninebot”) (689009: SH), a well-known unicorn company in the short-distance transportation sector. Aurora Mobile will provide push notification services and smart operational analytics to Segway-Ninebot to improve user experience and upgrade their smart mobility services.



Segway-Ninebot is a global innovative enterprise in the field of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. With the mission of “simplifying the movement of people and things, making life more convenient”, Segway-Ninebot has developed a series of innovative products, from smart delivery robots to self-balancing electric scooters, which are sold in more than 100 countries and regions. It has over 1000 patents in China and other global intellectual property (IP). On October 9, 2014, Segway-Ninebot received a US$80 million investment from Xiaomi, Sequoia Capital and Shunwei Capital, and joined Xiaomi’s ecosystem. In 2015, Segway-Ninebot became a global enterprise after it acquired Segway, the US pioneer and manufacturer of self-balancing scooters in the world. On October 9, 2020, Segway-Ninebot was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), and became the first company with a variable interest entity (VIE) structure to issue Chinese Depositary Receipts (CDR) in China.

Driven by the upgrading of intelligent consumption, development prospects of the short-distance transportation industry remains broad and smart mobility solutions continues to grow in demand. As the world's leading provider in short-distance transportation products and smart robots, Segway-Ninebot deployed its strategy for the Internet of Things (IoT) very early on to allow users to easily connect personal scooters to an APP and enhance their travel experience. Through this partnership with Segway-Ninebot, Aurora Mobile will provide its artificial intelligence-based operational analytics and targeted push notification services to help Segway-Ninebot personalize its customers’ smart mobility experience. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technology and services it offers to leading intelligent transportation system (ITS) providers. Both companies are confident that the cooperation will uncover more opportunities in this tremendous growth sector.