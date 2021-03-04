 

Aurora Mobile Partners with Segway-Ninebot to Promote Smart Mobility Services for Personal Electric Transportation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 13:00  |  63   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Segway and Ninebot, Inc. (“Segway-Ninebot”) (689009: SH), a well-known unicorn company in the short-distance transportation sector. Aurora Mobile will provide push notification services and smart operational analytics to Segway-Ninebot to improve user experience and upgrade their smart mobility services.

Segway-Ninebot is a global innovative enterprise in the field of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. With the mission of “simplifying the movement of people and things, making life more convenient”, Segway-Ninebot has developed a series of innovative products, from smart delivery robots to self-balancing electric scooters, which are sold in more than 100 countries and regions. It has over 1000 patents in China and other global intellectual property (IP). On October 9, 2014, Segway-Ninebot received a US$80 million investment from Xiaomi, Sequoia Capital and Shunwei Capital, and joined Xiaomi’s ecosystem. In 2015, Segway-Ninebot became a global enterprise after it acquired Segway, the US pioneer and manufacturer of self-balancing scooters in the world. On October 9, 2020, Segway-Ninebot was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), and became the first company with a variable interest entity (VIE) structure to issue Chinese Depositary Receipts (CDR) in China.

Driven by the upgrading of intelligent consumption, development prospects of the short-distance transportation industry remains broad and smart mobility solutions continues to grow in demand. As the world's leading provider in short-distance transportation products and smart robots, Segway-Ninebot deployed its strategy for the Internet of Things (IoT) very early on to allow users to easily connect personal scooters to an APP and enhance their travel experience. Through this partnership with Segway-Ninebot, Aurora Mobile will provide its artificial intelligence-based operational analytics and targeted push notification services to help Segway-Ninebot personalize its customers’ smart mobility experience. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technology and services it offers to leading intelligent transportation system (ITS) providers. Both companies are confident that the cooperation will uncover more opportunities in this tremendous growth sector.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurora Mobile Partners with Segway-Ninebot to Promote Smart Mobility Services for Personal Electric Transportation SHENZHEN, China, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with The Trade Desk to Provide Strong Support For Digital Advertising
26.02.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with FARFETCH to Empower Global Fashion E-commerce Platform with AI Retail Technology
23.02.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with BYD DiLink to Promote Digital Upgrade for the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Industry
09.02.21
Aurora Mobile Receives InfoQ 2020 Best Technology Community Award for Expertise in Mobile Development and Industry Impact
08.02.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with iQIYI to Develop a Smart Advertising and Marketing Ecosystem
05.02.21
Aurora Mobile Partners with Kuaishou to Improve Monetization Efficiency
04.02.21
Aurora Mobile Announces 5G Compliance Test Completion for its JG Unification Messages System