Pre-clinical data on HOOKIPA’s alternating 2-vector cancer therapeutics published in Cell Reports Medicine

Alternating, intravenous administration of two replicating arenaviral vectors induce tumor-specific responses exceeding 50% of the circulating CD8 T cells





2-vector approach resulted in tumor cures and long-term immunity against tumor rechallenge





Publication underscores the potential of HOOKIPA’s engineered arenavirus platform as a new class of cancer immunotherapeutics, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in HPV16+ cancers



NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced the publication of pre-clinical data highlighting the potential of its alternating 2-vector, intravenously administered cancer therapeutics in the peer-reviewed journal, Cell Reports Medicine. The publication, which is available online now, will appear in the 16 March print issue.

“The pre-clinical data published in Cell Reports Medicine underscore the potential of our engineered arenavirus platform to redefine success in cancer immunotherapy. Specifically, our alternating 2-vector approach delivered a substantial tumor-specific response, resulting in tumor cures and long-term anti-tumor immunity in a pre-clinical setting,” said Joern Aldag, Chief Executive Officer at HOOKIPA. “The data in this peer-reviewed publication provide the scientific substantiation for the ongoing clinical trial of the alternating 2-vector therapy for Human Papillomavirus 16-positive (HPV16+) cancers as well as for advancing to prostate cancer.”

Pre-clinical data featured in the article showed that intravenous, alternating administration of two different replicating arenaviral vectors that express the same antigen induces potent T cell response, exceeding 50% of the circulating T cell pool, and robust anti-tumor activity. The anti-tumor activity and very high T cell generation were demonstrated both with onco-viral antigens and also with a cancer self-antigen, illustrating the ability of the arenaviral platform to break tolerance.

Other key highlights from the paper include: