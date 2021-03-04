 

Global Graphics PLC Amendment to 2021 financial reporting calendar and AGM date

Amendment to 2021 financial reporting calendar and AGM date

Cambridge (UK) 4 March 2021: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) announces an amendment to its previously published reporting calendar and annual general meeting (“AGM”) date.

Annual report publication
As a result of the COVID pandemic and the remote working of staff and auditors, the Company is delaying the publication of its Annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 December 2020 (“Annual Report”) by one week.  The Annual Report will now be published before market opening on 18 March 2021 instead of the previously announced 11 March 2021.

Annual General Meeting
The Company previously advised that it expected to hold its AGM on 26 March 2021.  It has now revised the date to 6 May 2021.  The meeting’s timing, venue, and final agenda will be provided in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

About Global Graphics PLC
Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy.  Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK.  Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

Contacts

Jill Taylor Graeme Huttley
Corporate Communications Director Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489 Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com



