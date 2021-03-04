 

Sigilon Therapeutics to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., will present a corporate overview during the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, March 11 at 10:55 a.m. EST, in a virtual format.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors & Media page of the Company’s website at www.sigilon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event on the Sigilon website.

About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform. Sigilon’s product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, lysosomal disorders and diabetes. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon’s Afibromer biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. 

CONTACT: Investor Contacts
Glenn Reicin
Sigilon Therapeutics, Chief Financial Officer
glenn.reicin@sigilon.com
646-696-4344

Jennifer Porcelli
Solebury Trout
jporcelli@soleburytrout.com
646-378-2962

Media Contact
Amy Bonanno
Solebury Trout
abonanno@troutgroup.com
914-450-0349



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sigilon Therapeutics to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Sigilon Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data in Multiple Lysosomal Diseases at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium