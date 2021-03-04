Genetic Technologies Signs Multi-Year US Distribution Agreement for COVID Risk Test

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a diversified Genomics and AI-driven preventative health business is pleased to announce a co-exclusive production and distribution rights and license agreement (‘Agreement’) with US-based Infinity BiologiX LLC (‘IBX’), a leading central laboratory providing sample collection and processing, storage, analytical services, and scientific and technical support, for the production, distribution and sale of the Company’s COVID-19 Serious Disease Risk (sdr) Test (‘ COVID-19 Risk Test ’) in the United States.

Initial three-year co-exclusive licence agreement between IBX and GTG for the production, distribution, sales and marketing of GTG’s COVID-19 Risk Test in the US, under the ‘powered by GeneType’ branding

IBX is required to make minimum payments to GTG totaling US$2.9 million over the term to maintain exclusivity with an initial upfront payment of US$50k followed by minimum payments totaling US$850k in the first year and US$1.0 million in each of the second and third years 1

IBX may terminate this agreement at any time and for any reason upon 60 days written notice to GTG with effect upon the expiry of the 60-day period

IBX currently has the capacity to process over 100,000 COVID-19 Risk Tests per day across its two major labs and is well-positioned with an existing network of SARS-CoV-2 testing partners and associated medical practitioners across the US to be able to use GTG's COVID-19 Risk Test in conjunction with these existing third-party SARS-CoV-2 Tests

Underlying royalty structure is on a per unit basis of US$10

IBX will define and decide the sales and end-to-consumer pricing structure for the COVID-19 Risk Test

