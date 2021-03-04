 

Genetic Technologies Signs Multi-Year US Distribution Agreement for COVID Risk Test

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a diversified Genomics and AI-driven preventative health business is pleased to announce a co-exclusive production and distribution rights and license agreement (‘Agreement’) with US-based Infinity BiologiX LLC (‘IBX’), a leading central laboratory providing sample collection and processing, storage, analytical services, and scientific and technical support, for the production, distribution and sale of the Company’s COVID-19 Serious Disease Risk (sdr) Test (‘COVID-19 Risk Test’) in the United States.

Highlights

  • Initial three-year co-exclusive licence agreement between IBX and GTG for the production, distribution, sales and marketing of GTG’s COVID-19 Risk Test in the US, under the ‘powered by GeneType’ branding
  • IBX is required to make minimum payments to GTG totaling US$2.9 million over the term to maintain exclusivity with an initial upfront payment of US$50k followed by minimum payments totaling US$850k in the first year and US$1.0 million in each of the second and third years1
  • IBX may terminate this agreement at any time and for any reason upon 60 days written notice to GTG with effect upon the expiry of the 60-day period
  • IBX currently has the capacity to process over 100,000 COVID-19 Risk Tests per day across its two major labs and is well-positioned with an existing network of SARS-CoV-2 testing partners and associated medical practitioners across the US to be able to use GTG's COVID-19 Risk Test in conjunction with these existing third-party SARS-CoV-2 Tests
  • Underlying royalty structure is on a per unit basis of US$10
  • IBX will define and decide the sales and end-to-consumer pricing structure for the COVID-19 Risk Test

Genetic Technologies has secured a co-exclusive three-year agreement for the production, sale and distribution of its COVID-19 Risk Test across the United States with IBX, subject to IBX's rights to early termination on 60 days’ notice. The payment structure includes an initial upfront payment of US$50k followed by minimum payments totalling US$850k in the first year and US$1.0 million in each of the second and third years totalling a minimum US$2.9 million to maintain exclusivity.

