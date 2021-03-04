Capital Senior Living to Present and Host Investor Meetings at Barclay's Global Healthcare Conference

DALLAS, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner/operator of senior living communities and services, announced today that Kimberly S. Lody, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brandon Ribar, Chief Operating Officer, will provide a Company update and host virtual investor meetings at the Barclay's Global Healthcare Conference March 9-11, 2021. To arrange a meeting, investors should request an appointment through the conference portal.

The Company update will occur from 9:10 to 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The presentation will be livestreamed for conference participants, and a replay will be available on the Capital Senior Living website until April 30, 2021.