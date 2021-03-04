 

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS AND UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFERS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

FRISCO, TX, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) announced today the early results of Comstock's previously announced cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers") to purchase up to $1.0 billion aggregate purchase price (as such amount may be increased or decreased by the Company) (the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and 9.75% senior notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes" and together with the 2025 Notes, the "Notes") in the priorities set forth in the table below.

The Company has amended the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount to increase the ‎aggregate purchase price of Notes subject to the Tender Offers from $1.0 billion to $1.25 ‎billion, and to increase the aggregate maximum principal amount of 2026 Notes to be accepted (the "2026 Combined Cap") from $550.0 million to $780.0 million.

Except with the respect to the increases in the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount and the 2026 Combined Cap, no other terms of the Tender Offers set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated February 18, 2021 (as amended and supplemented to date, the "Offer to Purchase") have changed. The Tender Offers are subject to the satisfaction of the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. Such conditions may be waived by the Company in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law. Any waiver of a condition by the Company will not constitute a waiver of any other condition.

Based on information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent for the Tender Offers, approximately $1.9 billion aggregate principal amount of Notes were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 3, 2021 (the "Early Tender Date").  The following table sets forth the approximate aggregate principal amounts of each series of Notes that were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) as of the Early Tender Date and the principal amounts that, subject to satisfaction of the conditions to the Tender Offers described below, are expected to be accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offers on or about March 4, 2021 (the "Early Settlement Date"):

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS AND UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFERS FRISCO, TX, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) announced today the early results of Comstock's previously announced cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers") to purchase up to $1.0 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...