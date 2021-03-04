COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS AND UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFERS

The Company has amended the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount to increase the ‎aggregate purchase price of Notes subject to the Tender Offers from $1.0 billion to $1.25 ‎billion, and to increase the aggregate maximum principal amount of 2026 Notes to be accepted (the "2026 Combined Cap") from $550.0 million to $780.0 million.

FRISCO, TX, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) announced today the early results of Comstock's previously announced cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers") to purchase up to $1.0 billion aggregate purchase price (as such amount may be increased or decreased by the Company) (the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and 9.75% senior notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes" and together with the 2025 Notes, the "Notes") in the priorities set forth in the table below.

Except with the respect to the increases in the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount and the 2026 Combined Cap, no other terms of the Tender Offers set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated February 18, 2021 (as amended and supplemented to date, the "Offer to Purchase") have changed. The Tender Offers are subject to the satisfaction of the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. Such conditions may be waived by the Company in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law. Any waiver of a condition by the Company will not constitute a waiver of any other condition.

Based on information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent for the Tender Offers, approximately $1.9 billion aggregate principal amount of Notes were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 3, 2021 (the "Early Tender Date"). The following table sets forth the approximate aggregate principal amounts of each series of Notes that were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) as of the Early Tender Date and the principal amounts that, subject to satisfaction of the conditions to the Tender Offers described below, are expected to be accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offers on or about March 4, 2021 (the "Early Settlement Date"):