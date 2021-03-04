 

Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 13:00  |  268   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:NDA) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (“Neptune” or the "Company") is excited to announce that it will begin Bitcoin mining operations in the coming weeks. Neptune has entered into a partnership with Link Global Technologies (CSE:LNK) (OTC:LGLOF) (FSE:LGT) (“Link”) that will provide rack space, power, facilities and servicing of up to 1,500 ASIC mining machines. Neptune estimates that at the current mining difficulty, 1,500 machines would produce roughly 0.7 BTC per day. Further details will be announced in the weeks ahead regarding Neptune’s initial ASIC miner deployment and scaling operations.

“The economics of Bitcoin mining have changed drastically in the past months and as such we see this as another accretive revenue stream for shareholders. The partnership with Link enables us to rapidly move into Bitcoin mining with the ability to scale as quickly as our resources allow. We intend to operate a low cost and highly profitable mining operation using the expertise and turnkey setup of Link along with Neptune’s ASIC miners. As always, Neptune is committed to maintaining low overhead while adding digital assets to our balance sheet. We are very excited to scale this operation in order to add maximum value for our shareholders,” stated Cale Moodie, Neptune’s CEO.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

The Company has a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio with investments made in top market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance and associated blockchain technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Cale Moodie, President and CEO
Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
1-800-545-0941
www.neptunedigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans”, “proposes” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the completion of the private placement; the Company’s future earnings and operating costs; the Company’s future growth in total assets; the Company’s strategy to purchase crypto currency and optimize its crypto portfolio; the Company’s ability effectively dollar cost average its purchases of crypto currency; and the future outlook of the crypto currency market generally. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company’s ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue of the Company may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company’s operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:NDA) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (“Neptune” or the "Company") is excited to announce that it will begin Bitcoin mining operations in the coming weeks. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
1.502
Neptune Dash auf den Weg zum Erfolg?