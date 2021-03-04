 

Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash Generation Drivers at Virtual Investor Day

MONTREAL, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today will host its virtual Investor Day, during which the company’s leadership team will provide its 2025 financial targets and market outlook, as well as highlight progress on the company’s actions to drive earnings growth and cash generation. These actions include capturing the value associated with progressing through the Global 7500 aircraft’s learning curve; delivering on the previously announced productivity and profitability initiative; executing on the company’s aftermarket growth strategy and deleveraging its balance sheet.

Presenters at Investor Day will include:

  • Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer; and
  • Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President for Services, Support, and Corporate Strategy.

Market Outlook and 2025 Financial Targets1

Bombardier expects business jet deliveries to begin a gradual recovery this year. While the company estimates that it will take several years for the market to return to 2019 delivery levels, Bombardier is well positioned in the faster growing large and medium aircraft segments with its Global and Challenger aircraft families. As a result of its past investments, Bombardier is poised to deliver solid financial performance, highlighted by strong earnings growth over the next five years. The company also expects to turn free-cash-flow positive next year and generate more than $500 million in 20252. Specific 2025 financial targets include:

Bombardier 2025 Targets
Total Revenues ~$7.5 billion
Adjusted EBITDA2 ~$1.5 billion
Adjusted EBITDA margin2 ~20%
Free-cash-flow2 >$500 million
Year-end net leverage ~3x

The company’s outlook assumes the continued successful roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, a gradual lifting of international border restrictions and a continued economic recovery. This conservative outlook does not include the potential positive impact from the surge of new customers to private air travel following the onset of the global pandemic.

