 

West Mining Corp. Engages Moose Mountain Technical Services to Update Historic Kena Resource

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST, OTC: WESMF, FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Moose Mountain Technical Services (“Moose Mountain” or “MMTS”) of Cranbrook, B.C., for the preparation of updated NI 43-101 Resource Estimates for the Kena and Gold Mountain zones on its Kena-Daylight gold and copper property. Both properties are located in southeastern British Columbia.

“The transition from historic to current NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the Kena property is a key building block to moving the project forward. Having continuity through out the data is the unpinning foundation point” stated Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO.

Under the guidance Sue Bird P.Eng, the MMTS team will be responsible for:

  • Data Collection and Organization
  • Review of assaying and QA/QC
  • Site visit to each deposit
  • Update geological models
  • Update Block Model and Resource
  • Verification and implementation of previous underground mining
  • Updated 43-101 on the Kena Resource Estimates

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring & developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is mainly focused on its Kena project in the Nelson Mining District of South Eastern British Columbia, with two other properties in British Columbia and one near Bathurst, New Brunswick.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.
Nicholas Houghton
President & CEO
nick@westminingcorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.




