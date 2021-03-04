Sugarbud Provides Corporate Update and Comments on 2021 Outlook

CALGARY, Alberta, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV:SUGR, SUGR.WT, SUGR.WS, SUGR.DB) (" Sugarbud " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a corporate operating update and comments regarding its outlook for 2021.

"2020 was a pivotal and productive period for the Company's overall scale up and growth plans," stated Sugarbud CEO John Kondrosky. "In addition to receiving our amended sales license for dried cannabis in Q3 2020, the Company formally entered the adult-use recreational cannabis market in earnest in Q4 2020 – after securing important supply agreements with the Provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. In the final weeks of the year, we received our first $1.0 million in purchase orders," continued Mr. Kondrosky.

Subsequent to year end, the Company entered into supply agreements with the Province of Ontario and the Yukon Territory.

With a clear line of sight on revenue generating supply and harvests now occurring once every month and a half at its Stavely cultivation facility, the Company has firmly established steady state commercial operations and is now operating at a level sufficient to meet the Company's positive revenue and EBITDA objectives for 2021.

"We are pleased with our progress to date after our first full year of operations and believe that we have established a strong platform to rapidly accelerate the Company's continued growth in 2021," concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

2021 Outlook - Quality Over Quantity

The Canadian adult-use recreational cannabis market continues to evolve at a rapid pace as consumer buying practices and preferences become more refined and informed.

Despite volatility in the sector, the Company expects that the growth and momentum the recreational cannabis sector saw building in the latter half of 2020 will continue in 2021. The Company believes that the most significant drivers of growth will be a holistic commitment to premium quality and consumer satisfaction over volume.

"Sugarbud puts the consumer at the center of everything we do. Our experience, market data and both retailer and consumer feedback confirm that our focus is both well-aimed and critical to the success of the Sugarbud brand," stated Mr. Kondrosky.

Rather than focus solely on general categories such as "value priced" or "premium products", the Company believes that a relentless pursuit and commitment to total value and consumer satisfaction across multiple product and consumer preference attributes is the more prudent pathway forward towards a sustainable and profitable business.