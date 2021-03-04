 

Replacement Announcement for Selection to Participate in Research Project

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

Selection to participate in Research Project

DXS International plc ("DXSP" or the "Company"), the AQSE quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to receive a grant to take part in a Pre-Commercial Procurement project by HSMonitor.

HSMonitor is a Pre-Commercial Procurement (PCP) project investing in Research and Development services towards innovative ICT-enabled monitoring solutions to improve health status and optimise hypertension care. The initiative is funded by the European Union’s Horizon Research and Development programme that seeks to drive and support innovation in member states. Five healthcare providers from four countries are engaged in the procurement, catering to a combined population of over 96 million people, of which over 31 million have hypertension.

A Call for Tenders was launched in August 2020, calling for innovative ideas to be proposed. A total of 18 Tenders were submitted to the Call, representing 70 participating entities from 16 countries, the majority of which represent Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). Following a thorough evaluation of the submitted bids, seven projects were selected to proceed in Phase I of the R&D process.
The envisaged solutions are to be developed in three funded competitive phases and further detail can be found on the HSMonitor website https://hsmonitor-pcp.eu . The PCP is anticipated to roll out over a twenty-five month period.

Chief Executive David Immelman commented:

“I am delighted that the DXS’ team’s hard work, dedication and expertise have been rewarded by this selection in the face of stiff opposition. This is an exciting time for DXS to help improve patient outcomes by bringing our Long-Term Condition management healthcare solutions to a new market – particularly as the next phase of development will now be supported by grant funding. Our Hypertension solution, in which we have invested over a number of years, will provide improved outcomes and significant efficiency savings for all hypertension sufferers in Europe, as well as for both GP Practices and the NHS in the UK.

While going forward to Phases II and III is by selection, we are confident that our expertise and depth of knowledge will ensure our offering is of the highest standard.”

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman      (Chief Executive)
DXS International plc 		01252 719800
david@dxs-systems.com
https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk  


Corporate Advisor

  		 
City & Merchant
David Papworth

  		020 7101 7676

 


Corporate Broker

  		 
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce

  		020 3764 2341

 

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.




