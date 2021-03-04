Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces CEO Transition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that Bryan E. Stuart, the company’s chief operating officer, will become Fulcrum’s president and chief executive officer and will be appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Stuart will succeed current president and chief executive officer Robert J. Gould, Ph.D. who will be retiring as of March 31, 2021. Dr. Gould will remain as a member of the Board of Directors and will serve as an advisor to the company. Additionally, Mark Levin, Fulcrum’s Board chair, will assume the role of executive chair effective upon Dr. Gould’s retirement.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Robert for his leadership and dedication to Fulcrum,” said Mark Levin. “Robert joined us as CEO in 2016 and was instrumental in ensuring Fulcrum’s successful launch. His decades of experience and steadfast dedication have positioned Fulcrum to make significant and rapid progress in its goal to create therapies for genetically defined rare diseases. We wish Robert the best in his retirement and are grateful that he will continue to be a member of our board and serve as an advisor.”

“Bryan is the ideal candidate to lead Fulcrum through its next critical stage of growth,” continued Mr. Levin. “He is a trusted and strategic leader and a natural successor to Robert. Bryan brings over 20 years of industry experience, predominantly in the rare disease space. With his proven track record of helping to successfully advance numerous rare disease programs from the clinic to commercialization, I’m confident he will bring significant value to Fulcrum in his new role.”

“I am honored to become Fulcrum’s next CEO and to lead our exceptional team, especially at such an exciting time for the company,” said Bryan Stuart. “Along with a strong bench of leadership talent and support from the Board, I am confident in our ability to continue to advance our clinical programs, external collaborations and Product Engine to develop and deliver therapies to people living with rare genetic diseases. We have a lot of important work ahead of us as we expect to report meaningful updates from our clinical programs in FSHD and sickle cell disease later this year.”