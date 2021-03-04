 

Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces CEO Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

Robert J. Gould, Ph.D. announces retirement; will continue to serve as board member and advisor

Bryan E. Stuart promoted to president and chief executive officer effective March 31, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that Bryan E. Stuart, the company’s chief operating officer, will become Fulcrum’s president and chief executive officer and will be appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Stuart will succeed current president and chief executive officer Robert J. Gould, Ph.D. who will be retiring as of March 31, 2021. Dr. Gould will remain as a member of the Board of Directors and will serve as an advisor to the company. Additionally, Mark Levin, Fulcrum’s Board chair, will assume the role of executive chair effective upon Dr. Gould’s retirement.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Robert for his leadership and dedication to Fulcrum,” said Mark Levin. “Robert joined us as CEO in 2016 and was instrumental in ensuring Fulcrum’s successful launch. His decades of experience and steadfast dedication have positioned Fulcrum to make significant and rapid progress in its goal to create therapies for genetically defined rare diseases. We wish Robert the best in his retirement and are grateful that he will continue to be a member of our board and serve as an advisor.”

“Bryan is the ideal candidate to lead Fulcrum through its next critical stage of growth,” continued Mr. Levin. “He is a trusted and strategic leader and a natural successor to Robert. Bryan brings over 20 years of industry experience, predominantly in the rare disease space. With his proven track record of helping to successfully advance numerous rare disease programs from the clinic to commercialization, I’m confident he will bring significant value to Fulcrum in his new role.”

“I am honored to become Fulcrum’s next CEO and to lead our exceptional team, especially at such an exciting time for the company,” said Bryan Stuart. “Along with a strong bench of leadership talent and support from the Board, I am confident in our ability to continue to advance our clinical programs, external collaborations and Product Engine to develop and deliver therapies to people living with rare genetic diseases. We have a lot of important work ahead of us as we expect to report meaningful updates from our clinical programs in FSHD and sickle cell disease later this year.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces CEO Transition – Robert J. Gould, Ph.D. announces retirement; will continue to serve as board member and advisor – – Bryan E. Stuart promoted to president and chief executive officer effective March 31, 2021 – CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Fulcrum Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
26.02.21
Fulcrum Therapeutics Recognizes Rare Disease Day 2021
26.02.21
Fulcrum Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 8: 00 a.m. ET
19.02.21
Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences