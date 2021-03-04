 

Kronos Bio Announces Positive End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA for Entospletinib in Newly Diagnosed NPM1-mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Registrational Phase 3 trial will assess measurable residual disease (MRD) negative complete response (CR) as the primary endpoint to support potential accelerated approval

First time MRD could serve as the basis for regulatory approval in AML

Trial to begin in mid-2021, with MRD negative CR data expected in second half of 2023

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON) today announced, following receipt of minutes from its End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), that the company will proceed with its plan to assess measurable residual disease (MRD) negative complete response (CR) as the primary endpoint in a registrational Phase 3 trial to support potential accelerated approval of entospletinib in patients newly diagnosed with NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company plans to initiate the Phase 3 trial in mid-2021, with MRD negative CR data expected in the second half of 2023.

“Even with current therapies, about half of patients with newly diagnosed NPM1-mutated AML will die from the disease within five years. Given this urgent need, we are pleased with the outcome of the FDA meeting and look forward to initiating our Phase 3 trial to establish the benefit of entospletinib, in combination with chemotherapy, as a frontline treatment for NPM1-mutated AML,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and CEO of Kronos Bio. “As the first AML trial to use MRD negative CR as a primary endpoint, our trial is breaking new ground that may help deliver effective, targeted therapies more expeditiously to patients living with this devastating disease.”

MRD is a term that describes small numbers of leukemic cells that are still detectable during or after treatment, even when a patient has achieved CR by standard criteria. Remaining leukemia cells in the body can become active and start to multiply, resulting in a relapse of the disease, which is fatal for the majority of patients. Achieving MRD negativity, which is associated with longer remissions and improved survival, means that a treatment has reduced the number of leukemic cells to below the limit of detection by the most sensitive analytical methods.

25.02.21
Kronos Bio Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of KB-0742, an Oral CDK9 Inhibitor Targeting MYC-amplified Cancers
22.02.21
Kronos Bio Announces Participation in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference