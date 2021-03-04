 

NewAge Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Japan-Based Aliven, Inc.

- Provides ≈20% addition to one of NewAge’s core global markets
- Adds almost 100,000 new customers and reps to the Company

DENVER, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Aliven Inc., a highly successful Japan-based direct selling company.

Tokyo-based, Aliven is one of Japan’s highly recognized and admired companies in the $16B e-commerce and direct selling industry. Aliven is anticipated to bring approximately $20 million in annualized net revenue and more than $3 million in annual EBITDA to the NewAge Group in Japan that comprises the Morinda organization, ARIIX, and the fast-growing entity ZENNOA. In addition to significant top and bottom-line contribution, Aliven has more than 100,000 customers and independent representatives to add to the group of talented and dedicated leaders at NewAge.

Aliven was founded 15 years ago and is led by Yasuyuki Oi. Oi-san is a highly respected leader in the industry and brings outstanding relationships with the Japanese Government and industry officials given his reputation. Oi-san commented, “We are so excited to be joining the NewAge team, and are confident that our group will add a lot of value to the combined organization. We see NewAge as the new global leader and disrupter in social and direct sales, and all of our reps will benefit from the expanding portfolio and global reach.”

Established 15 years ago, Aliven Inc. is one of the Japan’s most well-respected companies in the industry and sells a portfolio of differentiated healthy products including Skin Care infused with cultured stem cells, Nutritional Products, and their patented Far-Infrared technology products that are were demonstrated in human trails to stimulate nitric oxide production for increased blood flow and muscle recovery and reduction of localized pain.

NewAge and Aliven have been evaluating a partnership over the past months that culminated in the signing of a letter of intent and an expected signing of a definitive agreement in the coming weeks. Consideration for the acquisition of Aliven is approximately 1 million shares of NewAge common stock. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement and the satisfaction of customary conditions to closing.

