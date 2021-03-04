Veritas Farms Names Mike Krouskos Chief Customer Officer

 

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM), a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring cannabinoids, announced today that Mike Krouskos has been elevated to the newly created position of Chief Customer Officer.

Mr. Krouskos joined Veritas Farms in 2018 and helped pioneer the company’s initial launch into brick and mortar retail. Under his guidance Veritas has established retail presence in over 8,000 chain stores and was one of the early leaders in the hemp/CBD space. Mike’s team helped develop a strong national broker network and was instrumental in Veritas’ participation in leading industry events. In his previous career efforts, Mr. Krouskos was involved with several blue-chip Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands such as Tropicana, Seagram’s, Crayola and other leading companies. He also created a boutique consulting firm that worked with small to mid-size CPG companies across a variety of services.

Alexander Salgado, Co-Founder and CEO, commented, “Mike has proved to be a valued partner in our commercialization efforts with major retailers and broker partners. His development of our Chain Sales Team and partner network has helped the company lay a solid foundation for the future. We are excited about his new role and look for him to help elevate us to the next level. In the position of Chief Customer Officer, Mike will be responsible for our retail, online, and direct business segments. We wish him great success on his new journey.”

Mr. Krouskos commented, “I am thrilled to work with such an outstanding team that is committed to such an important industry. Our continued focus will be on ensuring our products are best-in-class and that we focus on the evolving needs of the hemp/CBD consumer.”

For additional information regarding Veritas Farms, Inc. and to purchase product online, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids.  The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp.  The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers. 

