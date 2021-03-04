 

GURU Organic Energy Extends Presence in Convenience Channel Across Canada

GURU to be available in over 1,270 Circle K and Winks locations in Ontario, Western Canada and Atlantic Canada

MONTREAL, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce that its plant-based energy drinks will soon be available in over 1,130 Circle K and 140 Winks convenience stores across Canada. This will increase GURU’s brand presence in Canadian markets outside of Quebec to close to 3,000 points of sale.

“We are very pleased to expand our national presence through listing in Circle K and Winks stores, thanks to the success of our brand in Couche-Tard’s locations in Quebec and our solid partnership with the undisputed leader in the convenience store industry,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “The high-velocity convenience channel is core to our growth strategy and with this first 2021 launch announcement we are well on our way to achieving our goal of increasing our points of sale in Canadian markets outside of Quebec to over 5,000 by the Spring of 2021.”

“We are confident that the availability of our products in leading banners, coupled with increased demand for healthy energy drinks and plant-based products, supported by methodical marketing strategies will continue to translate into increased sales for GURU," added M. Goyette.

“We are pleased to expand the presence of GURU’s organic plant-based energy drinks across Canada, thereby providing our customers with more choice in the growing energy drink category at a time when demand for organic and plant-based products is also growing rapidly. We look forward to GURU’s success as a customer traffic driver in Quebec to extend to the rest of Canada,” said Melissa Lessard, Head of Marketing and Merchandising at Couche-Tard Inc.

GURU Original, Lite, Matcha and Yerba Mate products will soon be available in selected Circle K and Winks locations across Canada. Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. Circle K is its global brand outside of Quebec and Winks is a Couche-Tard affiliate banner program for independent convenience stores in Western Canada.

About GURU
GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and across the United States through a distribution network of more than 16,300 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information about GURU, visit www.investors.guruenergy.com.

