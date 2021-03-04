Silence Therapeutics to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

4 March 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Rothera, will present a company overview at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 11th at 4:10 p.m. EST / 21:10 GMT.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at www.silence-therapeucs.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the conference.