Stoke Therapeutics to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 13:30  |  24   |   |   

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by up-regulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Edward M. Kaye, M.D., will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 3:35 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Stoke’s website at https://investor.stoketherapeutics.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STOK), is a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by up-regulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines. Using the company’s proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore protein levels. The company’s first compound, STK-001 is in clinical testing for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Dravet syndrome is one of many diseases caused by a haploinsufficiency, in which a loss of ~50% of normal protein levels leads to disease. The company is pursuing treatment for a second haploinsufficient disease, autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA), the most common inherited optic nerve disorder. Stoke’s initial focus is haploinsufficiencies and diseases of the central nervous system and the eye, although proof of concept has been demonstrated in other organs, tissues, and systems, supporting the company’s belief in the broad potential for its proprietary approach. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.stoketherapeutics.com/ or follow the company on Twitter at @StokeTx.



