Stoke Therapeutics to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by up-regulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Edward M. Kaye, M.D., will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 3:35 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Stoke’s website at https://investor.stoketherapeutics.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentations.