nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq:LASR) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,205,883 shares of common stock pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement at a price to the public of $34.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $75 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In connection with the proposed offering, nLIGHT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,882 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. nLIGHT intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on March 8, 2021, subject to market and other customary closing conditions.

An automatically effective registration statement, including a base prospectus, relating to the securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 3, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus that forms part of the registration statement. The preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. nLIGHT intends to file a final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at 800-248-8863 or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the public offering, including statements regarding the timing, aggregate gross proceeds, and completion of the public offering, nLIGHT’s intended use of the net proceeds from the offering and other references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of nLIGHT's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or subsequent filings with the SEC. nLIGHT undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

