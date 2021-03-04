Acerus to Report 2020 Financial Results and Host Investor Call

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX:ASP; OTCQB:ASPCF) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, March 11, 2021 before the market opens. The company will host a conference call on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



To access the call live, please dial 416-406-0743 or 1-800-952-5114 and use access code 4028136#. Listeners are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes before the call begins to avoid delays. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 18, 2021 by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053, using access code:1138760#.