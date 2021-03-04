 

Ceylon Graphite Announces Discovery of New Graphite Veins and Provides Operational Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite”, or “CYL” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce the discovery of new graphite veins on its H1 site and provide an operational update as the Company continues to achieve significant milestones as business activities have returned to planned levels in 2021 post COVID-19 disruptions.

Highlights Include:

  • Discovery of new graphite veins from the recently commenced drilling at the Company’s H1 site (the Company’s third site in addition to the K1 and M1 mines). Both drills have passed 60 meters depth in the first days of drilling. Samples have been sent to the GSMB for testing.
  • The Industrial Mining License Category A for the K1 mine has been renewed by the Geological Society and Mines Bureau of the Government of Sri Lanka. Production at the K1 site has restarted.
  • The primary mine shaft at K1 has been extended by 60 feet to the level of the main veins to enable easier excavation of the graphite and expedite ramp up of production.
  • The company has purchased a new hydraulic underground core drilling rig to accelerate production ramp up.
  • Additional updates can be found on the Company website: www.ceylongraphite.com

“We are very excited with this new graphite vein discovery at our H1 site on our first holes, which continues to demonstrate the abundance of vein graphite on our properties and the effectiveness of our exploration methodologies,” stated Bharat Parashar, Chairman and CEO. “With our recent exploration success and continued ramping up of operations, Ceylon is rapidly advancing towards its goal of becoming a leading producer of high-grade, environmentally friendly, natural graphite and a vertically integrated advanced material and technology company.”

Upcoming Virtual Conferences
Ceylon Graphite will be presenting at the following virtual investor conference in the next month and welcomes anyone interested to reach out for meeting requests and/or presentation details.

Mines and Money Online Global Conference
March 23-25, 2021
https://minesandmoney.com/online/march/

Qualified Person

Donald K.D. Baxter, P. Eng. is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the geological and technical information provided in this news release.

Ceylon Graphite would also like to announce that further to its press release of January 4, 2021, it has received TSX Venture approval for the amendment of its convertible debentures that were issued on May 23, 2018 (the “Debentures”) and for the issuance of an aggregate of 1,970,624 common shares for the settlement of an aggregate of $325,153 in accrued interest on the Debentures. The Debentures have been amended as follows:

23.02.21
Ceylon Graphite Signs Global License MOU for Specialized Graphite and Graphene Technologies
16.02.21
Ceylon Graphite to Re-Start Production at K1 Mine and Provides Operational Update
09.02.21
Ceylon Graphite Establishes World Class Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) Standards for the Production of Clean Graphite
04.02.21
Ceylon Graphite Commences Expanded 2021 Drill Program

17.02.21
3
Ceylon Graphite Corp, günstiges und hochgradiges Graphit aus Sri Lanka