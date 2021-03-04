Kelly to Participate in the 2021 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference

TROY, Mich., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA ) (Nasdaq: KELYB ), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced it will participate in the 2021 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.



Peter Quigley, president and CEO, Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and James Polehna, senior vice president and corporate secretary, will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings. A copy of Kelly’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 investor presentation is available at kellyservices.com.