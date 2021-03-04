Global Restoration Completes Two Acquisitions

Spectrum, established in 2006 and based near Edmonton, Alberta, is a full-service emergency response and restoration firm servicing industrial, healthcare and hospitality clients across central Alberta, Saskatchewan and the surrounding areas.

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that its subsidiary, Global Restoration Holdings (“Global”), has recently acquired Spectrum Restoration Services Ltd. (“Spectrum”) and Trilink Restoration Services, LLC (“Trilink”). Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Trilink is one of Oklahoma’s largest independent commercial and residential restoration services providers. Trilink’s team provides a full range of emergency restoration services across a diverse client base, including healthcare, hospitality, multifamily and education.

“Both Spectrum and Trilink extend Global’s commercial restoration capabilities and expertise into new markets,” said Jeff Johnson, Executive Chairman of Global. “These transactions are a continuation of our strategy to further build out our geographical footprint to better serve our regional and national account clients. We are delighted to have the Spectrum and Trilink teams join our organization to drive further growth,” he concluded.

With the addition of Spectrum and Trilink, Global has completed nine tuck-under acquisitions across North America since becoming a subsidiary of FirstService in mid-2019. Global’s operations, including recent acquisitions, will be rebranded under a single name, FIRST ONSITE, effective March 29, 2021.

