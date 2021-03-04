 

Vinergy adds Blockchain Expert to Strengthen Investment Committee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinergy Cannabis Capital, Inc. ("Vinergy" or the "Company") (CSE:VIN, OTCQB:VNNYF, FSE:1V7) announces that the Company's Investment Committee has appointed Dr. Peter White to its Investment Committee advisory. Dr. White will work with Mr. Albert Szmigielski to assist the Investment Committee with due diligence to help identify potential blockchain and digital currency targets that align with Vinergy’s now expanded investment policy.

Dr. Peter White researches the development, adoption, and impact of communication, blockchain, and big data. He also works with industry partners building next generation communication technologies in health and genomics, social media, blockchain, sports, and big data. Dr. Peter White has previously been an Advisor for Blockchain Strategy at Digital Asset Management Corporation and Hyperbridge.

Dr. Peter White is a Professor in the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University where he is Director of the Genomics and Networks Analysis (GeNa) Lab and Associate Director of the Centre for Policy Research on Science and Technology. He is also has affiliate Professor positions in Computing Science at SFU and the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia. He is a member of the Centre for Clinical Diagnostic Genomics at the Michael Smith Genome Sciences Centre in Vancouver. He received his PhD from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

John Vu, lead director, stated, "Dr. White is a leading block chain expert with deep industry experience and acumen. His work in the space has resulted in multiple commercially beneficial endeavours and we will leverage his breadth of knowledge to evaluate the multiple value creating opportunities we are currently evaluating in order to make our first investment in the sector over the coming weeks."

