 

Solid Biosciences Announces Appointments to Management Team and Board of Directors

-Adding senior level experience to help advance programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy-

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), announced today that Erin Powers Brennan has joined the company as Chief Legal Officer and Joel Schneider, Ph.D., has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. The Company also announced the appointment of Clare Kahn, Ph.D., and Georgia Keresty, Ph.D., M.P.H., to its Board of Directors.

“Erin and Joel are two highly respected industry leaders who, in addition to their business acumen, share our passion for making a difference in the lives of patients with Duchenne and their families,” said Ilan Ganot, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Biosciences. “Joel was Solid’s first employee and has been an instrumental thought partner in all our corporate milestones and building our unique disease-focused business model. I’m also excited to welcome Erin, who brings more than 20 years of experience developing legal strategies across a broad range of complex, novel matters in the highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industry.”

“The addition of Clare and Georgia strengthens our Board by bringing new insights from their respective careers that can help guide the Company in realizing its mission,” said Ian F. Smith, Chairman of the Board of Solid Biosciences. “On behalf of the entire board, I welcome them and look forward to working with them in continued support of the Company as it works to realize the differentiated potential of SGT-001 and additional opportunities to improve outcomes for patients with Duchenne.”

Ms. Brennan was most recently SVP, General Counsel & Secretary at Covetrus Inc., where she was the lead legal executive for the animal health technology, pharmacy, and services business with over $4 billion annual revenue and 5,500 employees in 19 countries. In her role at Solid Biosciences, Ms. Brennan will be responsible for all aspects of the Company’s legal and compliance affairs. Ms. Brennan joined Solid Biosciences on March 1, 2021.

In his previous roles at Solid, Dr. Schneider was responsible for sourcing and validating novel scientific approaches, including the proprietary and differentiated microdystrophin construct that is the foundation of the Company’s lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. Most recently, Dr. Schneider was responsible for overseeing the GMP implementation strategy of our next-generation manufacturing process; his responsibilities will now grow to include corporate and technical operations, quality, patient advocacy, communications, corporate strategy, and human resources. The promotion was effective March 2, 2021.

Carl Morris, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will also broaden his responsibilities to include all laboratory-based departments by overseeing process and analytical development, in addition to the Company’s research and development efforts.

Dr. Kahn brings more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry with a proven leadership record in strategic pharmaceutical development, registration, and product lifecycle management. Since retiring as head of Worldwide Regulatory Strategy for the Global Innovative Pharma Portfolio at Pfizer, she has advised multiple start-up and established companies. She serves as R&D Strategy Officer for X-VAX Technology Inc. and is a member of the Advisory Board of KBP Biosciences.

Dr. Keresty has an accomplished career of more than 30 years in the healthcare industry, having recently completed 3 years as R&D Chief Operating Officer of Takeda Pharmaceuticals and the prior 16 years as an executive at Johnson & Johnson.  She serves on the boards of Aspen Technologies Inc. and Commissioning Agents Inc.

Dr. Kahn and Dr. Keresty began their tenure on the Solid Biosciences Board of Directors at the March 2, 2021 meeting.

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Investor Contact:
David Carey
FINN Partners
212-867-1768
David.Carey@finnpartners.com

Media Contact:
Erich Sandoval
FINN Partners
917-497-2867
Erich.Sandoval@finnpartners.com




