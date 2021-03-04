 

The Movie Studio Inc. Announces Release of Moviesode 1 of the Movie ‘The Last Warhead’ and Moviesode 2 Production Schedule

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the “Company”) proudly announces the release of Moviesode 1 of the upcoming motion picture “The Last Warhead” (https://vimeo.com/499809261), demonstrating the Company’s disruptive business model.

The Company’s Moviesode process fractures linear production of motion picture manufacturing into chapters and, when assimilated, utilizes the core movie trailer (https://vimeo.com/396757260) and completes the feature film while allowing talent integration, location and product placement to add to the value proposition during the film’s fabrication process.

The unique, disruptive process allows for content “bridges” into future Moviesodes for a potentially more structured completion of the motion picture, reducing the requirement for pickup shots using a traditional linear process, reducing the need for gearing up production, and reducing the capital expenditure associated with the traditionally linear process of motion picture manufacturing.

The Movie Studio has scheduled filming of Moviesode 2 for “The Last Warhead” to take place on March 15 at Ocean Manor Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale and various other locations.

“We are excited to release the first Moviesode for ‘The Last Warhead,’ utilizing our groundbreaking ideological format of abbreviated motion picture content manufacturing as we move forward with our own streaming platform and app, incorporating nonlinear scenes for final aggregation and allowing participants to be involved in the ongoing development of the story via our ‘Everyone’s a Star’ model,” said Gordon Scott Venters, President and CEO of The Movie Studio.

About the Movie Studio

The Movie Studio, Inc. operates a video streaming platform vertically integrated motion picture production, distribution, educational, studio space provider, talent audition submission website and mobile app platform, product and location placement company. It acquires, develops, produces, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in theatrical, video on demand, foreign sales, and on various media devices. The Movie Studio, Inc. is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution. The Company was formerly known as Destination Television, Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio, Inc. in November 2012. The Movie Studio, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For information on The Movie Studio, please visit the Company’s website at www.themoviestudio.com.

Contact:

Gordon Scott Venters
President & Chief Executive Officer
2542 E. Sunrise Blvd. #2116 Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33304
gsv@themoviestudio.com
Telephone: 954-332-6600 | Fax: 954-440-7818

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com




Disclaimer

