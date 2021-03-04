LPL Financial Announces Proposed Leverage-Neutral Transaction to Refinance Its Senior Unsecured Notes

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, LPL Holdings, Inc. (“LPL Holdings”), intends to refinance its existing $900 million senior unsecured notes due 2025, and increase the size of its revolving credit facility from $750 million to $1,000 million and extend its maturity date (the “credit agreement amendment”). In connection with these transactions, LPL Holdings announced that it intends to offer approximately $900 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the “senior notes”) with maturities dependent on market conditions (the “senior notes offering”).

The aggregate amount of LPL’s outstanding indebtedness would be substantially unchanged as a result of the transaction, as LPL Holdings intends to use the net proceeds from the senior notes offering, together with cash available for corporate use, to redeem its existing $900 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and to pay fees and expenses related to the senior notes offering and the credit agreement amendment. LPL Holdings expects to complete the transaction by the middle of March. The launch and consummation of the credit agreement amendment and the senior notes offering are subject to market and other conditions. The issuance of the senior notes will not be conditioned on the closing of the credit agreement amendment or the redemption of the 2025 Notes. Nothing in this press release shall constitute a notice of redemption of the 2025 Notes and any such redemption of the 2025 Notes would be made in accordance with the terms of the applicable indenture.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the senior notes. The senior notes to be offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933. The senior notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 and outside the United States only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S.