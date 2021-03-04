 

LPL Financial Announces Proposed Leverage-Neutral Transaction to Refinance Its Senior Unsecured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 13:27  |  62   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, LPL Holdings, Inc. (“LPL Holdings”), intends to refinance its existing $900 million senior unsecured notes due 2025, and increase the size of its revolving credit facility from $750 million to $1,000 million and extend its maturity date (the “credit agreement amendment”). In connection with these transactions, LPL Holdings announced that it intends to offer approximately $900 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the “senior notes”) with maturities dependent on market conditions (the “senior notes offering”).

The aggregate amount of LPL’s outstanding indebtedness would be substantially unchanged as a result of the transaction, as LPL Holdings intends to use the net proceeds from the senior notes offering, together with cash available for corporate use, to redeem its existing $900 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and to pay fees and expenses related to the senior notes offering and the credit agreement amendment. LPL Holdings expects to complete the transaction by the middle of March. The launch and consummation of the credit agreement amendment and the senior notes offering are subject to market and other conditions. The issuance of the senior notes will not be conditioned on the closing of the credit agreement amendment or the redemption of the 2025 Notes. Nothing in this press release shall constitute a notice of redemption of the 2025 Notes and any such redemption of the 2025 Notes would be made in accordance with the terms of the applicable indenture.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the senior notes. The senior notes to be offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933. The senior notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 and outside the United States only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Announces Proposed Leverage-Neutral Transaction to Refinance Its Senior Unsecured Notes SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, LPL Holdings, Inc. (“LPL Holdings”), intends to refinance its existing $900 million senior unsecured notes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
LPL Financial Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
03.03.21
LPL Financial to Present at the Wolfe Virtual FinTech Forum 2021
01.03.21
LPL Financial to Provide Wealth Management Services to Members of PSECU
25.02.21
LPL Financial Supports Austin Community Impacted by Winter Storm
24.02.21
LPL Financial Welcomes WWK Investments
23.02.21
92 LPL Financial Advisors Named Forbes Best-In-State
22.02.21
LPL Financial Welcomes CVG Wealth Management
18.02.21
LPL Financial to Present at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum
18.02.21
LPL Financial Launches Video Series on Issues Facing Black Community
17.02.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Foran Financial Group