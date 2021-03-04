Harpoon Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Harpoon’s management will host a webcast and conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.



The live call may be accessed by dialing 866-951-6894 for domestic callers and 409-216-0624 for international callers and entering the conference code: 4785099. A live webcast and archive of the call will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.harpoontx.com.