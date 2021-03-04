 

Dyne Therapeutics Appoints Wildon Farwell, M.D., MPH, as Chief Medical Officer

Seasoned Clinical Leader Brings Deep Experience in Drug Development, Including Approval of an Oligonucleotide Therapy in Neuromuscular Disease

WALTHAM, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the appointment of Wildon Farwell, M.D., MPH, as chief medical officer. Dr. Farwell brings expertise in clinical development and medical affairs in neuromuscular diseases and oligonucleotide therapies.

“Wildon brings tremendous clinical experience and has played a leading role in the development of multiple oligonucleotide therapies, including one approved for a rare neuromuscular disease,” said Joshua Brumm, president and chief executive officer of Dyne. “He will be instrumental in engaging with global regulatory agencies, key clinicians, investigators and patient communities. Wildon’s appointment further strengthens Dyne’s clinical and medical expertise as we advance our three programs toward the clinic and exemplifies our commitment to building the world’s leading muscle disease company.” 

Dr. Farwell joins Dyne from Biogen, Inc., where he was vice president, global head of neuromuscular diseases, medical affairs. During his 10 years at Biogen, Dr. Farwell led the development and life cycle management of SPINRAZA (nusinersen), an oligonucleotide and the first therapy approved for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. He also led the late-stage development of tofersen, an investigational oligonucleotide therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, oversaw clinical and biomarker development for Biogen’s neuromuscular disease portfolio, and began his tenure at the company leading pharmacovigilance for multiple product candidates. Previously, Dr. Farwell was an Assistant Professor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School and a physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the VA Boston Healthcare System. He received his M.D. from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and an MPH in clinical effectiveness from Harvard University School of Public Health.

