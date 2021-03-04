 

Class 1 Nickel Announces Nickel Sulphide Projects Update, Quebec and Ontario

  • Acquisition of Somanike Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in northern Quebec executed.
  • Review and project report commissioned for The Somanike Project, including an advancement strategy for the historic Marbridge Mine Project.
  • A comprehensive Program of Work is being finalised for The Alexo-Dundonald Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in Timmins Ontario.
  • Work commenced on Alexo-Dundonald for First Nation agreements, permitting and approvals as preparations made to launch initial 10,000 m expansion drilling campaign.

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its technical team conducted a site visit and project review of the recently acquired Somanike Project in Northern Quebec. Additionally, The Company is also pleased to report that it is in the process of finalizing a work program to conduct an initial 10,000 m drilling campaign at The Alexo- Dundonald Project near Timmins, Ontario.

The Somanike Property land package covers 45 km2 within a large NW-trending ultramafic complex that hosts several Ni-sulphide occurrences in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt region of northwestern Quebec. Featuring Quebec’s first nickel mine, the Marbridge Mine, a high-grade nickel mine that was placed on care and maintenance by Falconbridge in 1968, the Somanike project also contains a number of identified target nickel zones and geophysical anomalies occurring in the vicinity of the Mine.

A recent 1580 m drill program was completed at Somanike to test strong, previously untested VTEM conductor anomalies on the mineralized ultramafic Ataman Trend, located 1 km south of the Marbridge Mine. Massive sulphide intervals were intersected and some were confirmed to be nickeliferous by a hand-held XRF instrument and positive acid tests. Assays of mineralized samples from the drill cores are pending receipt from the laboratory.

The Somanike Project is located approximately 25 km from the mining centre of Malartic, 40 km from
Val-d’Or, and 60 km from Rouyn-Noranda (Figure 1). Historical production on the Somanike Property from 1962 to 1968 totalled 702,000 tonnes grading 2.28% Ni and 0.10% Cu. P&E Mining Consultants Inc. (“P&E”) completed an initial site visit and verification review program at the Somanike Project with the following purposes: (i) confirm the presence of favourable ultramafic rocks; (ii) retrieve historical drill core and data records; and (iii) ascertain the condition of the historical mine site area at surface.

