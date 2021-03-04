 

MPHASE TO EXPAND BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Gaithersburg, MD, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is actively interviewing candidates to expand its Board of Directors to at least five members with a majority of such members being independent. The Company is also significantly expanding its corporate governance oversight through the formation of independent audit, compensation, and nominating committees.

In addition to these measures, mPhase is also implementing a robust code of conduct covering insider trading, business practices, and other ethical considerations applicable to all directors, officers and employees. The goal is to have these independent committees and policies in place within the next 60 days.

“We spent the first two months of 2021 working on our capital structure and new business initiatives to leverage our expertise in artificial intelligence and data analytics,” explained CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “Improving our corporate governance is an important requirement to expand our institutional shareholder base, but it also puts us in a better position to finalize a number of important partnerships and other ventures currently under consideration. The Company will undergo a significant corporate upgrade over the next few months to support pending opportunities that we believe can layer on meaningful new sources of growth during 2021. We are currently well ahead of our strategic plan and look forward to sharing details of our efforts as soon as we are able.”

The Company is actively pursuing multiple growth projects in its core artificial intelligence and data analytics businesses, its legacy battery space, and other technology categories not yet included in the current revenue forecast.

