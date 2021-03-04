Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing will be providing several new high-performance nylon material options to customers of Xometry’s global custom manufacturing marketplace, the two companies announced. Xometry’s customer base of startups to Fortune 100 companies is now able to tap Stratasys Direct’s deep expertise and substantial manufacturing capacity in SLS 3D printing. The new options are available on Xometry.com immediately.

Selective laser sintering is a powder bed 3D printing technology in which a laser melts polymer powder into a solid structure. It is among the most popular 3D printing technologies used at Stratasys Direct given its applicability to prototyping, tooling and certain limited-run production applications. However, SLS is also a complex technology to use effectively and consistently. Stratasys Direct brings years of experience providing high-quality SLS parts for many of the world’s leading manufacturing companies.

Stratasys Direct is offering four nylon materials through Xometry:

Nylon 11 EX: A tough, white, impact-resistant nylon popular in complex ductwork, thin-walled components, and snap-fit designs.

A tough, white, impact-resistant nylon popular in complex ductwork, thin-walled components, and snap-fit designs. Nylon 11 HST: A nylon material with mineral fiber for temperature resistance and stiffness, popular for structural components, enclosures, and load-bearing applications at elevated temperatures.

A nylon material with mineral fiber for temperature resistance and stiffness, popular for structural components, enclosures, and load-bearing applications at elevated temperatures. Nylon 12 AF: An aluminum-filled composite nylon providing strong, stiff parts with a metallic appearance, applicable for functional components, jigs and fixtures, and metallic prototypes.

An aluminum-filled composite nylon providing strong, stiff parts with a metallic appearance, applicable for functional components, jigs and fixtures, and metallic prototypes. Nylon 12 CF: A carbon fiber-filled nylon material that is resistant to high temperatures and wear, with high strength and stiffness, applicable for underhood components in vehicles and wind tunnel display models.

Additive manufacturing is increasingly becoming a must-have part of any manufacturer’s business strategy, but expertise is in short supply, observed Stratasys Americas President Rich Garrity. “We have built up the technical expertise and quality processes needed for the most demanding requirements in the world, which is why the world’s leading energy, aerospace, and automotive companies trust us,” he said. “Joining Xometry’s marketplace will make high-performance nylon SLS parts more accessible to a broader community of manufacturers worldwide.”