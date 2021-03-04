 

Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 14:00  |  121   |   |   

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing will be providing several new high-performance nylon material options to customers of Xometry’s global custom manufacturing marketplace, the two companies announced. Xometry’s customer base of startups to Fortune 100 companies is now able to tap Stratasys Direct’s deep expertise and substantial manufacturing capacity in SLS 3D printing. The new options are available on Xometry.com immediately.

Selective laser sintering is a powder bed 3D printing technology in which a laser melts polymer powder into a solid structure. It is among the most popular 3D printing technologies used at Stratasys Direct given its applicability to prototyping, tooling and certain limited-run production applications. However, SLS is also a complex technology to use effectively and consistently. Stratasys Direct brings years of experience providing high-quality SLS parts for many of the world’s leading manufacturing companies.

Stratasys Direct is offering four nylon materials through Xometry:

  • Nylon 11 EX: A tough, white, impact-resistant nylon popular in complex ductwork, thin-walled components, and snap-fit designs.
  • Nylon 11 HST: A nylon material with mineral fiber for temperature resistance and stiffness, popular for structural components, enclosures, and load-bearing applications at elevated temperatures.
  • Nylon 12 AF: An aluminum-filled composite nylon providing strong, stiff parts with a metallic appearance, applicable for functional components, jigs and fixtures, and metallic prototypes.
  • Nylon 12 CF: A carbon fiber-filled nylon material that is resistant to high temperatures and wear, with high strength and stiffness, applicable for underhood components in vehicles and wind tunnel display models.

Additive manufacturing is increasingly becoming a must-have part of any manufacturer’s business strategy, but expertise is in short supply, observed Stratasys Americas President Rich Garrity. “We have built up the technical expertise and quality processes needed for the most demanding requirements in the world, which is why the world’s leading energy, aerospace, and automotive companies trust us,” he said. “Joining Xometry’s marketplace will make high-performance nylon SLS parts more accessible to a broader community of manufacturers worldwide.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Stratasys durch Fusion die Nr. 1 ??
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand Stratasys Direct Manufacturing will be providing several new high-performance nylon material options to customers of Xometry’s global custom manufacturing marketplace, the two companies announced. Xometry’s customer base of startups to Fortune 100 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
02.03.21
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
01.03.21
Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
01.03.21
Stratasys Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
18.02.21
Stratasys Acquires RPS, Provider of Best-in-class Stereolithography 3D Printers
16.02.21
MakerBot METHOD 3D Printers Now Support BASF Forward AM Ultrafuse 316L Stainless Steel Composite Material
16.02.21
Stratasys Introduces Carbon Fiber Material for F123 Series 3D Printers
16.02.21
Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
180
Stratasys durch Fusion die Nr. 1 ??