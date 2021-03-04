 

Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW

Date: 4th March 2021

Name of applicant:
Admiral Group Plc

Name of scheme:               
Admiral Group Plc Approved Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”)

Period of return:
4th September 2020 to 4th March 2021

Balance under scheme from previous return:               
1,615,285

The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil

Number of securities issued/allotted
under scheme during period:
Nil

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
1,615,285

Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:

09/09/05                3,000,000
04/09/09 2,000,000
14/03/12                3,000,000
01/09/15 3,000,000
18/09/18 3,000,000
Total 14,000,000

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
296,692,063

Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”).

Period of return:
4th September 2020 to 4th March 2021

Balance under scheme from previous return:               
4,038,052

The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:    
Nil

Number of securities issued/allotted:
2,250,000

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
1,788,052

Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:

09/09/05                1,000,000
12/04/06                1,500,000
07/05/08                3,000,000
13/05/10                4,000,000
15/10/13 6,000,000
16/09/16 6,000,000
17/09/19 6,000,000
Total 27,500,000

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:

296,692,063 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 5,540,603 shares held by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited as trustee of the Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust).

Name of contact:

Mark Waters,
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

Telephone number of contact:
                               
0871 882 8282




