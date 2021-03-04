Block listing Interim Review
BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW
Date: 4th March 2021
Name of applicant:
Admiral Group Plc
Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Approved Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”)
Period of return:
4th September 2020 to 4th March 2021
Balance under scheme from previous return:
1,615,285
The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil
Number of securities issued/allotted
under scheme during period:
Nil
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
1,615,285
Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:
|09/09/05
|3,000,000
|04/09/09
|2,000,000
|14/03/12
|3,000,000
|01/09/15
|3,000,000
|18/09/18
|3,000,000
|Total
|14,000,000
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
296,692,063
Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”).
Period of return:
4th September 2020 to 4th March 2021
Balance under scheme from previous return:
4,038,052
The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil
Number of securities issued/allotted:
2,250,000
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
1,788,052
Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:
|09/09/05
|1,000,000
|12/04/06
|1,500,000
|07/05/08
|3,000,000
|13/05/10
|4,000,000
|15/10/13
|6,000,000
|16/09/16
|6,000,000
|17/09/19
|6,000,000
|Total
|27,500,000
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:
296,692,063 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 5,540,603 shares held by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited as trustee of the Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust).
Name of contact:
Mark Waters,
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
Telephone number of contact:
0871 882 8282
