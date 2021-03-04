 

Kohl’s Donates $250,000 to Milwaukee Public Museum

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today, in continuation of its long-standing partnership with the Milwaukee Public Museum, a one-year donation of $250,000 to support the extension of Kohl’s Thank You Thursdays, offering free Museum access on the first Thursday of every month to all visitors. The first Thank You Thursday of 2021 will take place on Thursday, March 18th, after the Museum reopens to the public today, Thursday March 4th. Since the launch of Kohl’s Thank You Thursdays in 2015, nearly 190,000 guests have been granted free admission to the Milwaukee Public Museum.

The Museum will have several health and safety measures in place for visitors, including robust cleaning procedures, hand sanitizing stations and online ticketing to ensure social distancing and limiting of capacity levels. Staff and visitors are required to wear masks at all times. For more information on safety measures, please visit mpm.edu/COVID.

“Kohl’s is proud to continue its partnership with the Milwaukee Public Museum and to be able to provide Milwaukee-area families and visitors to our city with free access to the museum through the long-standing tradition of Kohl’s Thank You Thursdays after a challenging year for many,” said Tara Geiter, Kohl’s director of community relations. “We are continually inspired by how the Museum strives to strengthen the connections between people and their natural surroundings, and we are looking forward to their bright future ahead as a strong partner in the community.”

“We are thankful for Kohl’s generous support to help us deliver our mission to inspire curiosity, excite minds and increase the desire to preserve and protect our world’s natural and cultural diversity,” said Dr. Ellen Censky, CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum. “In offering free admission to the Museum through Kohl’s Thank You Thursdays, we are able to drive engagement with the museum by offering families a no-cost option to explore and connect with our exhibits and collections.”

Since its founding, Kohl’s has given more than $785 million to support communities across the country, including more than $2 million to the Milwaukee Public Museum. For more information about how Kohl’s gives back to communities, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

About the Milwaukee Public Museum

The Milwaukee Public Museum is a natural and human history museum located in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The museum was chartered in 1882 and opened to the public in 1884. MPM has three floors of exhibits that encompass life-size dioramas, walk-through villages, world cultures, dinosaurs, a rain forest and a live butterfly garden, as well as the Daniel M. Soref Theater and Planetarium. The museum houses more than 4 million objects and hosts nearly half a million visitors each year. The MPM is operated by Milwaukee Public Museum, Inc., a private, non-profit company, and its facilities and collections are held in trust and supported by Milwaukee County for the benefit of the public.



