Aspen Physician Network and Signify Health Partner to Bring Value-based Episodes of Care Program to Texas Employers in Dallas-Fort Worth Region

“The physicians and clinicians across Aspen Physician Network have always been committed to providing the highest-quality care at lower costs,” said Rick Snyder, MD, Chairman of Aspen Physician Network. “Our collaboration with Signify provides a direct way for the physicians in Aspen Physician Network groups to stand behind their value with all-inclusive fixed bundled prices and quality across a wide range of chronic conditions and procedures. We see this as an important next step to giving area employers a direct way to access our high-performance network.”

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading value-based healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare provider networks, and Aspen Physician Network , a high-quality integrated network of specialty physician groups in Texas, announced today that Episodes of Care programs will be available to large and mid-sized employers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region. The programs align financial incentives with the health outcomes of members undergoing medical procedures or managing chronic diseases.

Episodes of Care programs are all-inclusive, value-based payment models where a single, bundled payment includes all services associated with the treatment for an illness, condition or medical event over a fixed period of time rather than a separate fee-for-service model. Through this model, high-performance networks such as Aspen Physician Network are contracted to coordinate care and share accountability for health outcomes.

As part of its role as program administrator, Signify will partner with Aspen Physician Network to activate a suite of advanced technology, analytics, and clinical support services to holistically manage and support the treatment of dozens of chronic medical conditions and procedures:

Surgical screening and diagnostic procedures in orthopedics, cardiology, gastroenterology, spine, urology, and pulmonology

Conditions such as asthma, low back pain, diabetes, hypertension, COPD, heart disease, arthritis, colitis, and Crohn’s Disease

The program offered by Aspen aims to address a substantial portion of the average employer-sponsored health plan’s costs.

“As payment for care is aligned with positive patient outcomes, the practice of care becomes more holistic and prevention-focused — which is good for the individual and for their care team,” said Kyle Armbrester, Signify Health CEO. “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Aspen Physician Network to help practices organize care around the individual needs of their patients so that they can help them enjoy more healthy days at home.”