 

Aspen Physician Network and Signify Health Partner to Bring Value-based Episodes of Care Program to Texas Employers in Dallas-Fort Worth Region

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 14:05  |  101   |   |   

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading value-based healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare provider networks, and Aspen Physician Network, a high-quality integrated network of specialty physician groups in Texas, announced today that Episodes of Care programs will be available to large and mid-sized employers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region. The programs align financial incentives with the health outcomes of members undergoing medical procedures or managing chronic diseases.

“The physicians and clinicians across Aspen Physician Network have always been committed to providing the highest-quality care at lower costs,” said Rick Snyder, MD, Chairman of Aspen Physician Network. “Our collaboration with Signify provides a direct way for the physicians in Aspen Physician Network groups to stand behind their value with all-inclusive fixed bundled prices and quality across a wide range of chronic conditions and procedures. We see this as an important next step to giving area employers a direct way to access our high-performance network.”

Episodes of Care programs are all-inclusive, value-based payment models where a single, bundled payment includes all services associated with the treatment for an illness, condition or medical event over a fixed period of time rather than a separate fee-for-service model. Through this model, high-performance networks such as Aspen Physician Network are contracted to coordinate care and share accountability for health outcomes.

As part of its role as program administrator, Signify will partner with Aspen Physician Network to activate a suite of advanced technology, analytics, and clinical support services to holistically manage and support the treatment of dozens of chronic medical conditions and procedures:

  • Surgical screening and diagnostic procedures in orthopedics, cardiology, gastroenterology, spine, urology, and pulmonology
  • Conditions such as asthma, low back pain, diabetes, hypertension, COPD, heart disease, arthritis, colitis, and Crohn’s Disease

The program offered by Aspen aims to address a substantial portion of the average employer-sponsored health plan’s costs.

“As payment for care is aligned with positive patient outcomes, the practice of care becomes more holistic and prevention-focused — which is good for the individual and for their care team,” said Kyle Armbrester, Signify Health CEO. “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Aspen Physician Network to help practices organize care around the individual needs of their patients so that they can help them enjoy more healthy days at home.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aspen Physician Network and Signify Health Partner to Bring Value-based Episodes of Care Program to Texas Employers in Dallas-Fort Worth Region Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading value-based healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare provider networks, and Aspen Physician Network, a high-quality integrated network of specialty …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Signify Health to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
16.02.21
Signify Health Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares