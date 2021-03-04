Arcimoto to Showcase Its Ultra-Efficient Electric Vehicles at Four Conferences in March, Followed By Full Year 2020 Company Update Webinar on March 31

Commenting on recent achievements and future plans, Arcimoto Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer said, “Arcimoto entered 2021 in the strongest financial position in the company’s history, and the road ahead is bright. We expect significant year-over-year growth in unit output for 2021 and beyond, as supply chain delays due to COVID-19 are alleviated. We are developing industry-leading rightsized platforms for daily utility, last-mile delivery, vehicle sharing, and autonomy, and building the world-class team capable of bringing the full Arcimoto vision to fruition.”

Arcimoto, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUV) will showcase its affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles, and share its vision for the future of rightsized transportation at four upcoming investor conferences this month: the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Sustainability Conference; the Baird Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference; the 33rd Annual Roth Capital Conference; and the Colliers Alternative Transportation Conference.

Canaccord Genuity 2021 Virtual Sustainability Conference – March 4

Today, Mr. Frohnmayer will participate in a fireside chat on Rethinking Form and Function of Mobility, which will include a wide-ranging discussion on emerging form factors and the future of transportation.

Baird 2021 Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference – March 9-10

Mr. Frohnmayer will make a company presentation and host meetings with interested investors on Tuesday, March 9 from 10:40 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is required. To schedule a one-on-one or group meeting, please contact the event coordinator.

33rd Annual ROTH Capital Conference – March 15-17

Arcimoto will participate in the virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference. Investors may register and consult the conference agenda at the event website.

Colliers Alternative Transportation Conference – March 25

Mr. Frohnmayer will participate in a fireside chat with Michael Shlisky, Senior Equity Research Analyst at Colliers, at 11:00 a.m. PDT, 2:00 p.m. EDT, followed by an audience Q&A.

Arcimoto, Inc. Full Year 2020 Corporate Update – March 31

Finally, the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, on March 31. Management will host an investor webcast at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) on March 31, which will include a corporate update, Q&A from investors, and a panel discussion with analysts. Sign up here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eKbU7oVEQYywDGpz2eYjsw

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (Nasdaq: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

