 

PulteGroup Answers Call for Healthier, Cleaner Homes with New In-Home Technology Features

As the nation enters the second year of the pandemic, consumers’ sentiment regarding important features to have in their new home have changed. In response, national homebuilder PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), has announced several new healthy in-home technology features that are available in Pulte Homes communities across the country.

“A recent PulteGroup survey found that more than half of consumers (60%) say the most important attribute in how their home can support them is health and wellness,” said John Chadwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of PulteGroup. “As a direct result of the pandemic, consumers are seeking homes that will help them stay healthy, and Pulte Homes is leading the way.”

Buyers of new Pulte homes will be able to select several consumer-inspired, healthy in-home technology features, including:

  • Whole house water filtration system, which removes chemicals, sediment and other contaminants to deliver cleaner, safer water to every faucet in the house
  • Hospital-grade air filtration via premium MERV 16 HVAC filters, which capture and remove particles like dust, mold, bacteria, viruses and other contaminants to distribute cleaner, hospital-grade air throughout the entire home
  • Antimicrobial quartz countertops, which are non-porous and block bacteria, mold, and mildew from penetrating the surface
  • Touchless faucets, which reduce the spread of germs on one of the most handled spots in the home

These healthy technology features were identified by consumers as part of PulteGroup’s reimagining of homes to create healthy living concepts amid the COVID-19 environment. For example, a vast majority of consumers (87%) say they want healthy in-home technology and wellness features (e.g., the advanced air filtration and water purifying systems) included in their next home, and nearly three-quarters (72%) of all consumers are at least moderately concerned about the quality of air they breathe in their home due to the COVID-19 pandemic (24% of whom are “very concerned”).

Consumers are also willing to pay for these improvements, with nearly half (44%) willing to spend between $1,000 - $5,000 for these features.

To learn more about Pulte Homes’ innovative designs, visit https://www.pulte.com/innovative-home-designs.

About the Survey

This survey was conducted in 2021 by MKM Partners Quantitative Survey Group, on behalf of PulteGroup, surveying a geographically and demographically (gender, age, household income) broad and diverse sample of 1,000 consumers across the U.S. to quantify important insights regarding health and wellness sentiment, in-home technology and features, post-pandemic expectations, and other related trends in the age of COVID-19.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup’s brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.



