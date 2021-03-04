John Long Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Long joins Korn Ferry from a global executive search firm where he was a lead consultant in the Retail practice. Previously, he worked for a global management consulting firm where he was a senior partner. Long has held operating executive roles at Macy's and Beiersdorf and worked as an advisor to the private equity owners, boards and CEOs of consumer-focused companies across the globe.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that John Long has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the Global Consumer practice. He is based in the firm’s Dallas office and focused on retail, fashion, and merchandising.

“John has a true passion for retail and a deep understanding of the complex talent, organizational, and strategic issues that are impacting the industry,” said Torrey Foster, vice chairman, Consumer practice, Korn Ferry. “John’s relationships at the top, successful track record in recruiting ‘next gen’ growth-oriented leaders, and vast experience helping companies drive transformative growth through their people will be a great fit for Korn Ferry and our clients.”

Long holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

