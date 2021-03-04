CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Appointment of New CEO Ahead of Potential Regulatory Approval of Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) ("CytRx" or the "Company"), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today highlighted that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) ("Orphazyme") has announced the appointment of Christophe Bourdon as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective as of April 1, 2021. This appointment comes as Orphazyme awaits potential Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval of arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C ("NPC"). CytRx has an agreement with Orphazyme that can yield potential milestone payments and future single and double-digit royalties paid on sales of arimoclomol.

As reported by Orphazyme, Mr. Bourdon has successfully launched a variety of products in demanding environments, making him an ideal individual to lead Orphazyme as it prepares for a potential commercial launch of arimoclomol. He joins from Amgen, Inc., where he has held the role of Senior Vice President, General Manager for the U.S. Oncology Business. He was leading commercialization planning and execution for several products. Previously, Mr. Bourdon was Senior Vice President of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Canada at Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as the company launched two breakthrough ultra-orphan drugs and negotiated payor access across the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Canada. He holds an MBA from IMD business school (Switzerland) and a BA from ISG (France).

Orphazyme’s Chairman noted the following in a statement issued earlier this week:

“I am delighted to announce Christophe Bourdon will join our leadership team as Chief Executive Officer starting April 1, 2021. This is an important time for Orphazyme, with numerous near-term milestones that will shape the company’s future direction. Our Board conducted an extensive search for a leader who can guide not only our near-term execution, but also align the company around a vision for impact and scale for our long-term growth ambitions.”

Mr. Bourdon added the following:

“The opportunity to join Orphazyme was compelling for me, not only based on its purposeful mission, but also the incredible near-term opportunities to create impact for patients. It is both exciting and humbling to assume this role at such a pivotal time. Building on the learnings I have gained from my invaluable experience at Amgen and the rare disease experience garnered at Alexion, I look forward to championing this talented team to advance the mission on behalf of our patient communities and deliver value for our shareholders. I am also very much looking forward to relocating to Copenhagen.”