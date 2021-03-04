 

CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Appointment of New CEO Ahead of Potential Regulatory Approval of Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 14:00  |  58   |   |   

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) ("CytRx" or the "Company"), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today highlighted that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) ("Orphazyme") has announced the appointment of Christophe Bourdon as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective as of April 1, 2021. This appointment comes as Orphazyme awaits potential Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval of arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C ("NPC"). CytRx has an agreement with Orphazyme that can yield potential milestone payments and future single and double-digit royalties paid on sales of arimoclomol.

As reported by Orphazyme, Mr. Bourdon has successfully launched a variety of products in demanding environments, making him an ideal individual to lead Orphazyme as it prepares for a potential commercial launch of arimoclomol. He joins from Amgen, Inc., where he has held the role of Senior Vice President, General Manager for the U.S. Oncology Business. He was leading commercialization planning and execution for several products. Previously, Mr. Bourdon was Senior Vice President of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Canada at Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as the company launched two breakthrough ultra-orphan drugs and negotiated payor access across the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Canada. He holds an MBA from IMD business school (Switzerland) and a BA from ISG (France).

Orphazyme’s Chairman noted the following in a statement issued earlier this week:

“I am delighted to announce Christophe Bourdon will join our leadership team as Chief Executive Officer starting April 1, 2021. This is an important time for Orphazyme, with numerous near-term milestones that will shape the company’s future direction. Our Board conducted an extensive search for a leader who can guide not only our near-term execution, but also align the company around a vision for impact and scale for our long-term growth ambitions.”

Mr. Bourdon added the following:

“The opportunity to join Orphazyme was compelling for me, not only based on its purposeful mission, but also the incredible near-term opportunities to create impact for patients. It is both exciting and humbling to assume this role at such a pivotal time. Building on the learnings I have gained from my invaluable experience at Amgen and the rare disease experience garnered at Alexion, I look forward to championing this talented team to advance the mission on behalf of our patient communities and deliver value for our shareholders. I am also very much looking forward to relocating to Copenhagen.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: CYTR (Mkap $10 M) Zulassungsanträge + 2x P3 Studien--MEGA Pipeline
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Appointment of New CEO Ahead of Potential Regulatory Approval of Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) ("CytRx" or the "Company"), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today highlighted that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
CytRx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
11.02.21
CytRx is Added to the LD Micro Index

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
285
CYTR (Mkap $10 M) Zulassungsanträge + 2x P3 Studien--MEGA Pipeline