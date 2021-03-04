Walgreens Find Care Introduces New Service Providers to Address Need for Comprehensive Healthcare During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Walgreens today announced the expansion of its digital health platform, Walgreens Find Care , to include 11 new and four expanded collaborations with service providers, offering easier access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new and expanded services span regional health systems and leaders in diabetes healthcare technology, hearing, vision, at-home COVID-19 testing, colon cancer screening, lab testing, mental health, musculoskeletal pain and non-surgical back and neck rehabilitation. With these additions, individuals can now access more than 45 national and local healthcare service providers through Walgreens Find Care.

“Walgreens Find Care addresses even more needs during the pandemic by connecting patients to care and helping customers think differently about how their pharmacy can become a resource for more of their healthcare needs,” said Giovanni Monti, senior vice president of healthcare services, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “In addition to adding new services, with this expansion we are connecting our millions of customers nationwide to a broader mix of health systems and service providers that now offer more than 65 services and treat more than 120 conditions.”

As the U.S. approaches one year since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency, use of the Walgreens Find Care platform has rapidly increased to nearly 20 million visits, equal to a 13-fold rise in web traffic versus last year.

Expansion of these services is important as the pandemic continues and both patients and practitioners seek to reduce exposure to COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided continued guidance to healthcare facilities and providers to offer clinical services through telehealth to help address medical needs while supporting social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic1. According to the CDC, remote access to healthcare services may also better serve those who are medically or socially vulnerable or who do not have ready access to providers.