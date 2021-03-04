 

U. S. Steel Secures NanoSteel Patents to Expand Capabilities of World Class Advanced High-Strength Steel Offerings

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today announced the acquisition of the flat rolled sheet patents and trademarks of The NanoSteel Company, Inc. as part of U. S. Steel’s ongoing commitment to offer customers the world’s best selection of advanced high-strength steels, which now includes the most formable high-strength steel available anywhere.

The superior strength and elongation performance of U. S. Steel’s NanoSteel and XG3 steel is reflected in the diagram depicting global formability of automotive steel. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The NanoSteel Company designed and developed patented proprietary alloys which derive exceptional mechanical properties from their nano-scale microstructure, which creates a unique combination of extreme strength with the enhanced formability normally found only in low-strength mild steels. The NanoSteel grades can be rolled thicker than other high-strength grades and are designed for automotive and heavy industrial applications where higher strength-to-weight ratios are essential.

“We are pleased to offer our customers yet another set of advanced high-strength steel grades that move beyond the boundaries of what was previously possible,” U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said. “These products are in line with our Best of BothSM strategy and complement and expand our already strong offering of advanced high-strength steels like our proprietary 980 XG3TM steel.”

“We are already in discussions with customers around the world, looking at new applications where this combination of high formability and high strength was not available on a commercial scale until now,” Burritt said.

U. S. Steel has acquired the majority of The NanoSteel Company’s intellectual property and becomes the sole owner and producer of its internationally recognized high-strength steel grades. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

A graphical representation of the superior strength and elongation performance of U. S. Steel’s NanoSteel steel is shown in the accompanying graphic.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and a leading steel producer. Together with its subsidiary Big River Steel LLC and an unwavering focus on safety, the company’s customer-centric Best of BothSM world-competitive integrated and mini mill technology strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.



