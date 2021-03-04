YETI Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the BofA Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference
YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced that members of the Company’s executive management team will present at the BofA Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 9:30 AM ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:
http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/consumer2021/idec52Qp.cfm
About YETI Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.YETI.com.
